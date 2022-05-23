Polestar 3 SUV will be revealed in October before 2023 deliveries begin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Polestar 3 will be revealed in October ahead of deliveries beginning in 2023.

An official image of the car was revealed in December last year, with the teaser hiding design details with a camouflage wrap.

It will be the third model in the Swedish firm’s range, joining the Polestar 1, a hybrid performance car, and the Polestar 2, a practical family car. Like the 2, the 3 will be built from the ground up as an electric vehicle.

Despite the pixelated wrap, there are a few design elements that show through, such as the Thor’s Hammer headlights, a large panoramic roof, slim front grille and chunky rear wheel arches.

(Polestar)

It will be the first SUV from Polestar and is expected to grow the brand’s sales significantly, with buyers continuing to buy these high-riding family cars in their droves. As the sister firm of Volvo, there will be plenty of experience on hand to make sure it meets buyers’ demands.

The news of the 3’s reveal came during Polestar’s first quarter earnings report, in which it revealed that it had overcome industry-wide supply issues to achieve record sales.

It sold 13,600 vehicles between January and April 2022, which is nearly double what it achieved in the same period last year. Its orders have also more than tripled to 23,000, while a global partnership with car rental firm Hertz will see 65,000 vehicles supplied over the next five years.

Some of this growth can be put down to Polestar increasing its global presence. It is now selling in 23 markets, up from 19 at the end of 2021, with Spain and Portugal set to join soon and Italy and Israel by the end of the year.

Despite this positivity, Polestar has reduced its forecasted sales for the full year from 65,000 to 50,000. It says this is ‘100 per cent attributable to the lockdowns in China’, where it has a major production facility.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “The fundamentals driving the growth in sales of electric cars remain in place and the momentum is stronger than the uncertainties we are witnessing right now.

Polestar plans to have five models in its line-up by 2024. (Polestar)

“Any short- to medium-term economic effects have not dented our goal of selling 290,000 cars in 2025 – 10 times more than we sold in 2021.

“We believe our future growth will be further accelerated by our entry into the lucrative SUV market later this year with the world premiere in October of the long-awaited Polestar 3 electric performance SUV.”