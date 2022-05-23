The Skoda Afriq is a Dakar Rally-inspired concept designed by students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Skoda Afriq is a Dakar Rally-inspired concept designed by students

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 1.55pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

The latest Skoda Student Concept car has been revealed in the form of a Dakar Rally-inspired off-roader.

Called the Skoda Afriq, it is based on the firm’s Kamiq SUV but has been given a series of modifications that would make it more adept at traversing challenging terrain.

In an image released by the Czech firm, the Afriq appears to get a raised ride height, chunky off-road tyres, LED spot lights mounted on the bonnet, and a roof scoop to help air flow in the cabin.

Previous generations of the Skoda Student Concept Car
Previous generations of the Skoda Student Concept Car. (Skoda)

It also looks to have switched the window glass for a lightweight alternative, while inside there are bucket seats by OMP visible along with a roll cage. This also means the interior has likely been stripped of all unnecessary weight, including the rear seats.

The Afriq was created by students at the Skoda Vocational School, which has designed and built the student concept cars since the 2013/14 academic year. This year saw the Motorsport division more involved than ever before.

The idea behind the process is to give the students the chance to be involved with the full process of producing a car. They drew up the initial sketches and oversaw the construction and assembly of the Afriq, helped by specialists working across Skoda.

There are seven previous examples of the Student Concept Car, with the first being the Citijet, a two-seat version of the Citigo. Other examples include the Funstar, which is a pickup version of the Fabia, while the Sunroq was a convertible version of the Karoq SUV.

