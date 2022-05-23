The new Ford Ranger Raptor has gone on sale for £57,340

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The new Ford Ranger Raptor has gone on sale for £57,340

By Press Association
May 23 2022, 3.53pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has opened orders for the new Ranger Raptor, with prices starting at £57,340.

Unveiled earlier this year, the new performance pick-up truck is now powered by a 284bhp, 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, replacing its predecessor’s 2.0-litre diesel.

Standard equipment on the new truck includes Fox Live Valve dampers, seven selectable drive modes, and an active exhaust system. There’s also a unique body kit, with flared arches that sit above all-terrain tyres.

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

Aside from the tyres and raised suspension system, its off-road ability is aided by a full-time four-wheel drive system with an on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials.

Those Fox dampers are a particular highlight, said to be the most sophisticated ever fitted to a Raptor model.

Inside, you’ll find a 12.4-inch instrument cluster and a 12-inch central infotainment display, which gets Ford’s advanced new Sync 4 operating system. Furthermore, you get sports seats, a leather heated steering wheel and coloured accents.

There are a few optional extras available on the Ranger Raptor, including the new Code Orange paint job (£720), the Raptor Splash Decal Pack (£600), and exterior “Raptor Pack” (£1,860), which includes a cab roll over bar and power roll top Tonneau cover.

It’s also available in white and blue, and can be specified with functional load bars and roller shutters.

The Raptor will be the first next-generation Ranger variant to arrive in Europe, with customer deliveries starting in late summer 2022.

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

Speaking at the car’s reveal in February, Dave Burn, Ford Performance chief programme engineer for Ranger Raptor, said: “We knew that customers would expect improved performance with the next-gen Ranger Raptor, but I’m not sure they’re really expecting the enormous leap we’ve made.

“It’s a seriously fun truck to drive and I think the raw performance is going to blow them away.”

