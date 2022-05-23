Euro NCAP: We ‘got it wrong’ when making current crash test regulations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro NCAP: We ‘got it wrong’ when making current crash test regulations

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 12.03am
(Euro NCAP)
(Euro NCAP)

Car safety organisation Euro NCAP admits it “got it wrong” when devising new tests for driver assistance technology.

An expert involved in devising the safety tests has admitted that the current rules allow car makers to fit safety technology that will score well in tests, despite not living up to the spirit of the rules.

Euro NCAP’s safety ratings have become an important marketing tool for car manufacturers, with buyers able to check how a potential purchase performs in a crash.

The modern tests also include ratings for driver assistance technology that can help to prevent, or mitigate the result of, a crash. This includes features such as autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assists.

It is the latter that has come under scrutiny. It is designed to help stop drivers wandering out of their lane and attempts to keep the car in a safe position on the road. Assists range from vibrations through the steering wheel to actively taking over the steering to pull the car back into line, depending on the manufacturer.

Speaking to car buying platform Carwow, a leading expert has admitted that Euro NCAP’s tests allowed manufacturers to score points even when ‘tramlining’, which means the car sticks within the white lines regardless of whether there is any danger in doing so.

This can create a “really annoying” experience for drivers, who might feel like they are fighting the car. This issue can arise in various scenarios, such as crossing the centre line to avoid a pothole or repositioning the vehicle on a narrow road to give a wide, oncoming vehicle more space.

Euro NCAP crash test
(Euro NCAP)

Matthew Avery, Euro NCAP board member and chief strategic research officer for Thatcham Research, which crash tests cars in conjunction with Euro NCAP, told Carwow: “We didn’t think that manufacturers would engineer systems that just tramlined, and create all this annoyance; we thought that manufacturers would make the systems be interactive and use the radar system and use the camera system to look at the threat level, and therefore you would have a modulated response, a response that was threat derived.”

Avery added that manufacturers had asked whether ‘tramlining’ cars would still pass the tests, and were told that although the answer was yes, “would you really want to do that? Because that would make a really annoying system”.

He said that some manufacturers have now created technologies that score well in tests but offer a poor consumer experience, which is leading to a negative perception of the assistance. However, he remains convinced that lane support technology is a good thing when implemented well.

Avery noted that some manufacturers, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, BMW and Ford, had put a lot of effort into making sure the systems were not annoying.

Hugo Griffiths, consumer editor at Carwow, said: “Lane-support technology is proven to improve road safety, so it’s disappointing to learn that many systems are not as effective as they could be.

“Some drivers find these features so intrusive that they switch them off, indicating that designing systems with crash-test criteria rather than drivers in mind can be counterproductive – not least because these systems have been shown to save lives.

“While much of the onus must be on car makers to do the right thing, it’s clear that Euro NCAP has some work to do as well. If the organisation is concerned that its own tests are awarding points to systems that provide a poor experience for drivers, it seems clear that a revision of its safety-test criteria is required.”

