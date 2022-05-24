BMW M3 and M4 ‘50 Jahre’ editions celebrate half a century of BMW M

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW M3 and M4 ‘50 Jahre’ editions celebrate half a century of BMW M

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 11.04am
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW has revealed special editions of the M3 and M4 to celebrate 50 years of BMW M.

The two models wear ‘50 Jahre’ badging, which translates to ‘50 years’. The German car maker says the editions mean ‘M enthusiasts around the globe can express both their passion for racing and their awareness of tradition’.

Based on the current generation of M3 and M4, both come with a straight-six-cylinder engine that makes 503bhp, fed to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is the only gearbox option in the UK.

BMW 50 Jahre
(BMW)

There will be a ‘strictly limited’ number of each version, with different global markets getting different configurations and the selection of historic paint colours from BMW M history.

For Europe, there is an exclusive M4 offered in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. There are 19-inch forged alloy wheels up front with 20-inch wheels at the rear, offered for the first time in grey and gold/bronze matte.

In China, the M4 has Fire Orange and Stratus Grey paint options, as a nod to the fact this is the Year of the Tiger.

Inside, ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ letting is placed on the sill plates, with similar wording on a plaque on the centre console and the headrests of the front seats.

BMW 50 Jahre
(BMW)

The M3 version was designed specifically for the USA and Canada, with five paint choices called Cinnabar Red, Techno Violet, Interlagos Blue, Fire Orange and Limerock Grey.

Various M Performance Parts are available to upgrade each edition model, including a carbon-fibre front splitter and rear spoiler, and a carbon/titanium tailpipe trim.

These models get similar door sill lettering and plaques, as well as M stripes in the upholstery and an exclusive seam pattern.

