British adventurer to become first to drive from North to South Pole

By Press Association
May 24 2022, 4.56pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

British adventurer Chris Ramsey is planning to drive from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole, becoming the first person to do so.

For the journey, Ramsey will be taking the electric Nissan Ariya, which will be his companion for 17,000 miles across 14 countries when he leaves in March 2023.

The goal of the trip is to raise awareness for the climate crisis and the critical role electric vehicles can play in reducing people’s carbon footprint.

Nissan Ariya
(Nissan)

Temperatures are expected to range from -30⁰C to 30⁰C, so the vehicle is being heavily modified to withstand the brutal conditions that are expected.

Modifications will come from renowned polar vehicle specialist Arctic Trucks, who will also provide logistical support to help plan the route.

As well as suffering difficulties such as crossing the Arctic sea ice, the route through the Americas will put the car and driver to the test. They are expecting to face torrential rain and mud, soaring temperatures at the equator and altitude in the Andes.

Ramsey will experience different cultures and meet communities along his epic drive, looking at solutions to sustainability issues.

Chris Ramsey, founder of the Pole to Pole Expedition, said: “Our mission is to show that electric vehicles can tackle the harshest of environments – from the bitter cold of the poles to the hot and humid jungles of South America, and illustrate that they can meet the demands of drivers around the world, encouraging the switch to zero-emissions transport.

Nissan Ariya
(Nissan)

“To that end, we are thrilled that Nissan has joined the expedition. It is fantastic to see such an important global brand get behind Pole to Pole and its fundamental purpose – a better world for us all through smarter, more sustainable mobility.”

An illustration of the modified Ariya gives a hint of what to expect once Arctic Trucks has worked on the car. It appears to have chunky tyres with snow chains, flared arches to accommodate the bigger wheels, a solid bash plate beneath the car, a raised ride height and an LED light bar on the roof.

