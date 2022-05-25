The new Caterham Seven 420 Cup has been revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The new Caterham Seven 420 Cup has been revealed

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 10.53am
(Caterham)
(Caterham)

Caterham has revealed the Seven 420 Cup, which is a road-going version of the firm’s top-tier race car.

The British firm claims it is ‘quite simply the best track day car it has ever built,’ featuring various firsts for the firm’s road-legal models.

For example, the 420 Cup gets fully adjustable Bilstein dampers that have been specifically tuned for this model. They have 10 stiffness settings that do not require tools to set, meaning owners can tweak them to personal preference and track conditions in just a couple of minutes.

Exterior styling nods to the motorsport version come in the form of a race-style nose cone, a centralised petrol filler and new LED rear lights, while adding the optional race roll cage also brings a metal boot cover and new wing mirrors to complete the competition-spec look.

Caterham Seven 420 Cup
(Caterham)

Each car also gets a livery that’s unique to the 420 Cup, with translucent satin decals and custom track-day graphics.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 210bhp and 203Nm of torque, with the lightweight frame resulting in a 375bhp-per-tonne power-to-weight ratio. It’ll go from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 136mph.

Power is routed to the rear wheels through a SADEV six-speed sequential gearbox with flat-shift capabilities.

Caterham claims its Oulton Park lap time of one minute 45 seconds would beat most supercars. Much of that impressive lap time is aided by the optional fitting of Avon ZZR Extreme track tyres, with Avon ZZRs fitted as standard.

The minimalist interior sports red highlights on the seat pads, dials and tunnel top to distinguish it from other models in the Caterham line-up.

The 420 Cup sits above the 420R and below the full race-specification Seven in the Caterham line-up. Prices start at £54,990 with production starting in early 2023.

Caterham CEO Graham Macdonald said: “The Seven 420 Cup is, quite simply, the best track day car we’ve ever made.

“By taking everything we’ve learned in the development of our top-tier Seven UK Championship Racecar and engineering in a level of adaptability and approachability that belies the Seven 420 Cup ’s incredible performance, we believe we’ve created a car that drivers of all levels can enjoy driving to, around and from any circuit while still experiencing the exhilaration and engagement that Caterhams are renowned for.”

