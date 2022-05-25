The new Caterham Seven 420 Cup has been revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caterham has revealed the Seven 420 Cup, which is a road-going version of the firm’s top-tier race car.

The British firm claims it is ‘quite simply the best track day car it has ever built,’ featuring various firsts for the firm’s road-legal models.

For example, the 420 Cup gets fully adjustable Bilstein dampers that have been specifically tuned for this model. They have 10 stiffness settings that do not require tools to set, meaning owners can tweak them to personal preference and track conditions in just a couple of minutes.

Exterior styling nods to the motorsport version come in the form of a race-style nose cone, a centralised petrol filler and new LED rear lights, while adding the optional race roll cage also brings a metal boot cover and new wing mirrors to complete the competition-spec look.

Each car also gets a livery that’s unique to the 420 Cup, with translucent satin decals and custom track-day graphics.

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 210bhp and 203Nm of torque, with the lightweight frame resulting in a 375bhp-per-tonne power-to-weight ratio. It’ll go from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 136mph.

Power is routed to the rear wheels through a SADEV six-speed sequential gearbox with flat-shift capabilities.

Caterham claims its Oulton Park lap time of one minute 45 seconds would beat most supercars. Much of that impressive lap time is aided by the optional fitting of Avon ZZR Extreme track tyres, with Avon ZZRs fitted as standard.

The minimalist interior sports red highlights on the seat pads, dials and tunnel top to distinguish it from other models in the Caterham line-up.

The 420 Cup sits above the 420R and below the full race-specification Seven in the Caterham line-up. Prices start at £54,990 with production starting in early 2023.

Caterham CEO Graham Macdonald said: “The Seven 420 Cup is, quite simply, the best track day car we’ve ever made.

“By taking everything we’ve learned in the development of our top-tier Seven UK Championship Racecar and engineering in a level of adaptability and approachability that belies the Seven 420 Cup ’s incredible performance, we believe we’ve created a car that drivers of all levels can enjoy driving to, around and from any circuit while still experiencing the exhilaration and engagement that Caterhams are renowned for.”