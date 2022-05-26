Jaguar Land Rover launches Own, Subscribe, Rent hub online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover launches Own, Subscribe, Rent hub online

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 8.47am
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a new, dedicated website ‘hub’ for its Own, Subscribe, Rent services.

The web pages on both the Jaguar and Land Rover websites bring together the three ways customers can experience the firms’ models. Alongside this, JLR has also overhauled its online buying process.

JLR launched its fully online purchasing process in 2019, with buyers able to specify their model in detail before buying the car in full or through finance payments. As part of the service’s overhaul, the online build process has been simplified with the price displayed from the start.

Land Rover Defender
(Land Rover)

The subscription service allows customers a more flexible ownership experience, working more like a phone contract than traditional financing. The single monthly payment covers rental, insurance, tax, servicing and repairs.

Multiple membership tiers are available and payments can be put on hold month to month. Every six months, subscribers can swap for another vehicle in the Jaguar Land Rover range.

For those looking to experience JLR’s cars on a short-term basis, there’s also the Road Trip Rentals service. Customers in London and Manchester (or further afield for an extra fee) can book a car online and have it delivered to their door.

The service offers comprehensive insurance, unlimited mileage, child seats, additional drivers, bike racks and even congestion charges included.

Rawdon Glover, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: “More luxury goods and experiences are consumed and shared in the digital space than ever before, and consumer expectations are high for both quality and convenience.

“We strive to stay at the forefront of the latest innovations through a rigorous digital transformation, and bringing the luxury of choice to our customers is a key part in that journey. We now have a market-leading online experience that delivers ultimate convenience and confidence in a tailored way for Jaguar and Land Rover customers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier