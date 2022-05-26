Jaguar Land Rover launches Own, Subscribe, Rent hub online

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar Land Rover has launched a new, dedicated website ‘hub’ for its Own, Subscribe, Rent services.

The web pages on both the Jaguar and Land Rover websites bring together the three ways customers can experience the firms’ models. Alongside this, JLR has also overhauled its online buying process.

JLR launched its fully online purchasing process in 2019, with buyers able to specify their model in detail before buying the car in full or through finance payments. As part of the service’s overhaul, the online build process has been simplified with the price displayed from the start.

The subscription service allows customers a more flexible ownership experience, working more like a phone contract than traditional financing. The single monthly payment covers rental, insurance, tax, servicing and repairs.

Multiple membership tiers are available and payments can be put on hold month to month. Every six months, subscribers can swap for another vehicle in the Jaguar Land Rover range.

For those looking to experience JLR’s cars on a short-term basis, there’s also the Road Trip Rentals service. Customers in London and Manchester (or further afield for an extra fee) can book a car online and have it delivered to their door.

The service offers comprehensive insurance, unlimited mileage, child seats, additional drivers, bike racks and even congestion charges included.

Rawdon Glover, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: “More luxury goods and experiences are consumed and shared in the digital space than ever before, and consumer expectations are high for both quality and convenience.

“We strive to stay at the forefront of the latest innovations through a rigorous digital transformation, and bringing the luxury of choice to our customers is a key part in that journey. We now have a market-leading online experience that delivers ultimate convenience and confidence in a tailored way for Jaguar and Land Rover customers.”