Home Lifestyle Motoring

Smart’s new #1 electric SUV will go on sale in December

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 12.10pm
The Smart #1 is the firm’s latest EV
The Smart #1 is the firm’s latest EV

Smart has released new details about its upcoming electric SUV – the #1.

Signalling the start of a new period of reinvention for Smart – which is now a joint venture between Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely – the arrival of the #1 marks a push upmarket for the brand.

It has now been announced that following its unveiling last month, the #1 will go on sale in December 2022 ahead of first deliveries commencing in the middle of 2023.

Smart has also revealed that a new Launch Edition specification will be available initially. Just 1,000 examples of this grade are coming to Europe – of which just 100 will come to the UK – but they bring a high level of standard equipment including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, matrix headlights and wireless smartphone charging. It also gets a standout white with gold roof colour scheme.

Underneath the #1 sits a 268bhp electric motor hooked up to a 66kWh battery, enabling a claimed range of up to 273 miles. Plus, rapid charging means that the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Smart #1
The Smart #1 incorporates a striking interior

David Browne, CEO of Smart UK, said: “The Smart #1 represents the start of a new era for our brand. Its comprehensive offering of outstanding design, exceptional space utilisation and connected solutions is confidence-inspiring to customers and is a strong signal of intent for our product portfolio moving forward.

“Our Launch Edition offers customers an exclusive opportunity to be the first to experience our vision for a new generation of fully electric urban mobility when it hits the road mid-next year.”

Smart has yet to announce full pricing for the #1, but it’s expected that this will be revealed very soon.

