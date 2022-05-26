The best cars to enjoy the summertime in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The best cars to enjoy the summertime in

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 2.08pm
The Mazda MX-5 is huge fun to drive in all conditions
The Mazda MX-5 is huge fun to drive in all conditions

The summer is on the horizon and with it the potential for warmer weather, sunnier days and more opportunities to get out and explore. Hitting the road is one of the best ways to do just that, with an engine and four wheels allowing you to check out here, there and everywhere.

So which car should you choose? Well, with all manner of options and all shapes and sizes available, let’s dive in and see which ones come out on top.

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen Multivan
(VW)

A van is one of the best multipurpose options out there, offering up space, versatility and a whole lot of boot space. The Multivan is one of the latest to appear, replacing the older Caravelle as Volkswagen’s premium people-moving option.

It’s got loads of room inside thanks to a new platform, but because it’s based on the same underpinnings as the latest Golf, is still refined and easy to drive – so those longer adventures should breeze by.

Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq
The Enyaq iV 80 gains a faster charging speed

An electric car might not be the first choice for summer adventures, but with a range of well over 300 miles, Skoda’s Enyaq iV bucks the trend. Much like other EVs it’s got a surprising amount of performance, too, but a spacious cabin means that there’s loads of room for all the family too.

Like all other Skoda models, it has plenty of standard equipment as well as a cutting-edge cabin.

Mazda MX-5

High-speed driver training
The Mazda MX-5 is the ideal car to lean better driving techniques

If wind-in-your-hair thrills are what you’re after, then the MX-5 could be the car for you. Mazda’s little two-seater has been a go-to summertime option for years, but the latest model is still just as good thanks to a punchy 2.0-litre engine and a simple, no-frills roof mechanism.

It’s also great to drive, but that engine’s decent efficiency and the low cost of parts means that it won’t cost the earth to run, either.

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type
The facelift brings sharper headlights

Taking a more premium approach is the Jaguar F-Type. It remains the firm’s core sports car and is both good to drive and seriously comfortable, too. Available both as a coupe and drop-top convertible, the F-Type is a great all-rounder.

We’re particularly fond of the V8-powered model which brings seriously old-school muscle car charm.

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender
(Land Rover)

If adventure is the name of the game, then the Land Rover Defender is the car you’ll want. The latest incarnation of the famous four-wheel-drive might have refinement and technology on its side, but it’s still equipped with the prowess to tackle even the trickiest of conditions.

Available in 90 and 110 wheelbase – though a longer, more spacious 130 version is due to hit the market soon – the Defender is a multi-talented option.

Peugeot 308 SW

Quirky looks are something you often associate with Peugeot models and nowhere is that more evident than with the latest 308. For this list, we’d opt for the more spacious SW version, which delivers a bigger boot and more practicality as a result.

We’d argue that the estate looks even better than the hatchback, too, with its long, sloping proportions looking seriously good out on the road.

Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford Ranger Raptor
(Ford)

Finally, we have the Ford Ranger Raptor. The previous-generation Raptor made a name for itself as one tough pick-up truck, with this latest version looking to take up where that truck left off. It’s still equipped with some serious go-anywhere mechanicals, including upgraded suspension with loads of travel.

But the real change here is the fitment of a new V6 petrol engine, replacing the diesel unit the old truck featured. With 284bhp, it’s got plenty of performance to offer, that’s for sure.

