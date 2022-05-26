Ambulance Service replaces all non-emergency transport vehicles with fleet of Kia e-Niro EVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ambulance Service replaces all non-emergency transport vehicles with fleet of Kia e-Niro EVs

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 3.46pm
(Kia)
(Kia)

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has replaced all of its non-emergency patient transport vehicles with a fleet of electric vehicles.

Sixteen Kia e-Niro crossovers will be used for patients in Derbyshire who need medical or clinical support to travel between appointments. The move should reduce the NHS Trust’s carbon dioxide emissions by 96 tonnes per year.

The vehicles will be charged at various public charging points across the local area with the battery offering a potential range of up to 282 miles. The trust says its vehicles average 90 miles per day, so shouldn’t require topping up too often.

EMAS Kia e-Niro
(Kia)

Andy Watson, fleet assistant general manager for EMAS, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to introduce these fully electric, zero-emissions vehicles to our fleet. With these now fully operational, we are immediately putting them into service as we respond to the needs of our patients.”

Aside from the environmental benefits, EMAS says the e-Niros are also bigger than the cars they replace, making them more comfortable for drivers and passengers and easier to get in and out of.

The purchase of a fleet of EVs is part of the trust’s target of becoming net zero by 2040.

Stacie Scullion, sustainability, energy and compliance manager at EMAS, said: “Our operational fleet accounts for 65 per cent of the emissions we control directly.

“Changing 16 diesel cars in Derbyshire to electric vehicles will reduce our fleet emissions by 96 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) per year and will have the greatest benefit to reducing our overall climate impact.

“The climate emergency is also a health emergency and these zero emission cars are welcomed at EMAS as we recognise their importance in reducing the negative health impacts caused by air pollution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier