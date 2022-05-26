SSC Tuatara hits new top speed of 295mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SSC Tuatara hits new top speed of 295mph

By Press Association
May 26 2022, 5.24pm
(SSC)
(SSC)

An SSC Tuatara has hit a new record top speed of 295mph while testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Space Florida’s LLF, Kennedy Space Center Merritt.

The hypercar was piloted by car collector and Tuatara customer Larry Caplin, who was also behind the wheel when the model hit a two-way average of 282.9mph last year.

However, this new record appears to be from a single run, with SSC noting that the information was recorded by data logging firm Racelogic, who sent a technician to validate the figures alongside independent analyst Robert Mitchell.

Mitchell is the owner of Apex Nurburg, a performance car rental firm based at the Nurburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany. He was one of a number of prominent online personalities who questioned claims from SSC in 2020 that it had broken the world production car speed record with a two-way run average of 316mph.

Concerns were raised as analysis of the video footage did not tally with the speeds that were being claimed. Dewetron, the company that made the GPS data logging technology used in the run, said it did not have a technician on site to check the device was correctly calibrated, with SSC later admitting it could not verify the top speed claims it had made.

In later runs, the firm has worked to provide more transparency to ensure its claimed figures are accurate.

SSC Tuatara
(SSC)

Speaking after the latest run, Mitchell said: “I think this car is a 300 car all day. The sheer acceleration at these high numbers above 250, 260, even into the 280s, it’s hands down the fastest car that I have seen.

“The acceleration is there, the top end is there, and I believe that this is the only car that I know of right now that can be verified running 300, especially in such a short distance.”

The SSC Tuatara uses a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 1,726bhp while running on E85 or methanol fuel. It has a carbon-fibre monocoque that is lightweight while also providing extra safety for the driver.

