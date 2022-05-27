Alfa Romeo introduces Giulia and Stelvio Estrema special editions to the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Alfa Romeo introduces Giulia and Stelvio Estrema special editions to the UK

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 9.56am
(Alfa Romeo)
(Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo has introduced a new special edition model to its Giulia and Stelvio line-ups in the UK.

Called Estrema, it’s the firm’s first global special series model, and is aimed at bringing more sporty and dynamic driving along with a high specification.

Building on the Veloce trim, they add adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential as standard. The suspension allows the car to switch between more comfort- or sporty-oriented setups on the fly, while the differential improves stability and control, particularly under acceleration.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema
(Alfa Romeo)

Carbon-fibre and dark-painted elements are seen inside and out to give the Estrema a more dynamic appearance. On the outside, there are carbon-fibre mirror caps and front grille, with dark Estrema badging and alloy wheels (19-inch on the Giulia and 21-inch on the Stelvio).

In the cabin, the carbon-fibre accents sit alongside Alcantara on the leather seats to elevate its sportiness. Red stitching can be found on the seats and dashboard, steering wheel and gear knob, while a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system builds the specification further.

All examples come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with both the Giulia and Stelvio Estrema editions offered with a 276bhp petrol engine, starting at £50,579 and £59,999 respectively. The Stelvio also comes with a 207bhp diesel engine, which costs from £57,999.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema
(Alfa Romeo)

Sitting at the top of their respective model ranges, the Estrema specifications represent a significant price hike on the lower trims, with the Giulia starting at £39,929 and the Stelvio at £45,999.

Both are also available with high-performance Quadrifoglio variants, though, which boast more than 500bhp and extensive mechanical upgrades to reduce weight and improve handling. These models come in at £73,999 for the Giulia and £78,719 for the Stelvio.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier