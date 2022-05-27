A new ‘pop-up’ solar electric vehicle charging station has been revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

A new ‘pop-up’ solar electric vehicle charging station has been revealed

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 12.28pm
(3ti)
(3ti)

A new ‘pop-up’ solar electric vehicle charging station has been revealed in the UK, designed to tackle a shortage of chargers.

Called Papilio3, the ‘solar car parks’ are designed to be easily introduced at destinations such as workplaces, hospitals, sports venues and more. Based around a recycled shipping container, they can be constructed in 24 hours.

Combining solar technology, battery storage and EV charging makes it easier for locations to install them. There are various barriers to traditional EV charge point installation, with long lead times through planning permissions and complex installations.

Solar car park
(3ti)

However, 3ti, the company behind the Papilio3, says its product gets around all of this while using renewable energy. The solar energy that is captured is stored in batteries with a capacity of 250kWh, which then feed chargers rated at a mix of 7, 11 and 22kW.

Although these are not particularly rapid chargers for a quick top-up, they’re ideal for adding a decent amount of battery capacity while EV owners are parked during work hours or while shopping, for example.

The solar car park is also useful for companies that cannot find the capital required to install a traditional charger, because it is available through a monthly rental basis, with 3ti adding that the Papilio3 requires ‘limited approvals’.

Mark Potter, 3ti chief technical officer, said: “As EV drivers, we want to charge when we stop, not stop to charge.

“Rapid charging with 50-250kW is fine for en-route charging during long journeys, but it’s not the right solution for regular use – it increases battery degradation and pushes up electricity prices for everyone, not just those who are charging.

“If you can’t charge at home, it’s best to charge when you arrive at where you’re going. Cars are parked 95 per cent of their time – that’s when and where they should be charged.

“Destination and workplace charging is a more sustainable option, better value and much more convenient.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier