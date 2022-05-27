Volkswagen reveals two Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired ID. Buzz models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen reveals two Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired ID. Buzz models

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 1.45pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen has revealed two new special edition versions of the ID. Buzz, inspired by the new Obi-Wan Kenobi television series.

Keeping a Star Wars theme, the Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition have been designed to appeal to the two sides of the force.

Each draws inspiration from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, with skins covering the models with designs coming from a collaboration between Volkswagen and Lucasfilm.

Volkswagen Obi-Wan Kenobi ID. Buzz
(VW)

Looking first at the Light Side Edition, the lower section is beige like Kenobi’s tunic, while the shiny chrome on the upper section is a nod to the spaceships and droids of the Star Wars universe.

The jedi’s blue lightsaber is referenced through a thin blue line that goes down the side and onto the front of the car, while the underbody lighting and glass surfaces also have a blue hue.

The side windows and the centrecaps of the 21-inch alloy wheels have the Rebel Alliance logo to complete the look.

The Dark Side Edition is made from the ID. Buzz Cargo van, wearing ominous black and red detailing. The lower section is shiny black while the upper section is matte black, while red is used as a highlight for various pieces of trim, as well as covering the windows and headlights. The logos of the Empire can also be found dotted around the vehicle.

Volkswagen Obi-Wan Kenobi ID. Buzz
(VW)

Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director, said: “The opportunity to explore how ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and the Volkswagen brand could come together on a vehicle was pure fun.

“The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren’t necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered an unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters.”

The two special editions were unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California.

