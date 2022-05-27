1990 Audi Quattro with just 32,000 miles on the clock goes up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

1990 Audi Quattro with just 32,000 miles on the clock goes up for auction

By Press Association
May 27 2022, 3.58pm
(CCA)
(CCA)

A 1990 Audi Quattro is going up for auction, described as a ‘possibly unrepeatable’ example of the iconic performance car.

This particular example started life under the ownership of a Volkswagen Group management member before being delivered to its second owner with 4,231 miles on the clock.

Thirty-two years later it has been kept in stunning condition, having covered just 32,000 miles in its life. It has a comprehensive history with every MOT and the original Audi wallet with service stamps.

1990 Audi Quattro
(CCA)

Gary Dunne, sales manager at Classic Car Auctions, which is selling the car, said: “We are all totally amazed by this Audi. It is such an amazing car, and thank the vendor for choosing us to offer it on their behalf.

“In recent years we have sold some quite outstanding Audi Quattros, setting a world record in 2021. This car is very well placed to achieve a similar result.

“The prices for these cars have been going up and up and when a car like this comes to market, we all get very excited as it shows that there are cars out there that have been cherished all their lives.”

1990 Audi Quattro
(CCA)

Some contemporary items and memorabilia have been included with the sale, such as the original price list and Audi-branded dust cover. It also has a 1987 RAC road atlas and an Eric Clapton cassette in the original Blaupunkt player.

This particular car will be filmed by classic car expert and TV presenter Mike Brewer as part of a preview for the CCA Summer sale. The auction itself will take place on June 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier