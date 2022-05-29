Convictions for motoring offences up 22% last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Convictions for motoring offences up 22% last year

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.04am
Convictions for motoring offences in England and Wales rose by more than a fifth last year, new figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Convictions for motoring offences in England and Wales rose by more than a fifth last year, new figures show.

Analysis of Home Office data by the AA, shared with the PA news agency, found 565,440 drivers were successfully prosecuted in 2021, up 22% from 462,817 a year earlier.

That included a 30% spike in convictions for causing death by dangerous or careless driving, while those for speeding – the most common reason for a court appearance – rose 24%.

Successful prosecutions for drug-driving increased by 51% year-on-year, with a 13% uplift in drink-drive convictions.

The overall increase in convictions coincided with a rise in traffic during 2021, after coronavirus lockdowns caused a sharp fall in journeys during the previous year.

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said the figures are “a clear and stark warning to drivers that the law will catch you”.

He went on: “Considering police forces are drastically stretched, they are still catching poor drivers in the act.

“We are incredibly concerned that drug-driving has reached a new record.

“Not only does this show that police are doing more roadside drug testing, but worryingly shows that more people are prepared to take an illegal substance before they get behind the wheel.

“While the courts continue to catch up with a backlog of Covid cases, drivers should use this as a timely reminder of the huge responsibility they have to themselves and others when driving.

“All the focus should be on getting from A to B safely without being under the influence or getting distracted.”

