GWM Ora to launch Funky Cat in the UK this year with exclusive First Edition model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

GWM Ora to launch Funky Cat in the UK this year with exclusive First Edition model

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 10.57am
(GWM)
(GWM)

GWM Ora has confirmed that its Funky Cat electric vehicle will go on sale in the UK this year.

The quirky model comes from Chinese firm Great Wall Motors – better known in the UK for its commercial vehicles – and will initially be offered this autumn in a high-specification First Edition trim.

Priced from £30,495 after the plug-in car grant, it comes with adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there’s wireless phone charging and electric front seats, while the infotainment system integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GWM Ora Funky Cat
(GWM)

There will be four paint options, with a green or black body coming as standard with a black interior. Two other combinations are offered, with a red exterior and grey interior, or green exterior and grey interior.

The Funky Cat has a 48kWh battery that has a 193-mile electric range, with GWM saying this capacity was chosen for its combination of good range and affordable price.

Charging from 15 to 80 per cent takes around 40 minutes at an 80kW fast charger, while charging on a 6.6kW home unit will take up to six hours.

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director at Ora UK, said: “We are really excited to launch the Ora Funky Cat into the UK market. This exciting new EV will set the precedent for the brand, offering customers a premium, technology led experience with a completely unique look and feel.”

Mr. Yao Fei, vice-president at Great Wall Motor, said: “The UK is a key launch market for the GWM Ora brand and I look forward to launching our first product, the Ora Funky Cat, later this year. As a new disruptive EV brand, we will offer customers high quality products, with a unique design that will bring a fresh new look to European streets.”

Prospective customers can register their interest in the model through the GWM Ora UK website. In June, the firm expects to offer the ability to place a £100 refundable deposit to gain priority access to builds.

Following the First Edition this autumn, GWM plans to add further trim level choices in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier