Fiat commits to fully electrified UK car range from July this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat commits to fully electrified UK car range from July this year

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 11.33am
(Fiat)
(Fiat)

Fiat is removing all non-electrified models from its UK line-up and says it will only offer electrified vehicles from July 1.

The move will see only vehicles that are fully electric, petrol-electric hybrids or mild-hybrids being offered by the Italian firm.

Last year, Fiat’s line-up was 60 per cent electrified, and there was at least one low-emission version of each of its models.

Fiat Panda and 500
(Fiat)

However, with consumer interest in electrified models continuing to grow, and legislation banning the sale of non-electrified models from 2030, the firm has made the decision to accelerate its move away from purely combustion-engined cars.

In 2021, although electric vehicles still represented a relatively small market share, UK sales were up 88 per cent, while hybrid models increased 43 per cent.

Fiat has already switched its popular 500 city car to offer an electric powertrain, and the firm said it was the second-best-selling electric car in Europe last year, behind only Tesla. Meanwhile, hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains are offered across the rest of its range.

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK managing director, said: “This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers.

“The move lends itself to our vehicles which are suited to urban areas, spearheaded by the popularity of the new 500.”

In February, Fiat introduced hybrid versions of the 500X and Panda models. The 500X Hybrid is offered with both hatchback and convertible body styles, with further updates including the new 500 logo and different Fiat lettering to tie it to the look of the new electric 500.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier