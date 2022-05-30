Fiat commits to fully electrified UK car range from July this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fiat is removing all non-electrified models from its UK line-up and says it will only offer electrified vehicles from July 1.

The move will see only vehicles that are fully electric, petrol-electric hybrids or mild-hybrids being offered by the Italian firm.

Last year, Fiat’s line-up was 60 per cent electrified, and there was at least one low-emission version of each of its models.

(Fiat)

However, with consumer interest in electrified models continuing to grow, and legislation banning the sale of non-electrified models from 2030, the firm has made the decision to accelerate its move away from purely combustion-engined cars.

In 2021, although electric vehicles still represented a relatively small market share, UK sales were up 88 per cent, while hybrid models increased 43 per cent.

Fiat has already switched its popular 500 city car to offer an electric powertrain, and the firm said it was the second-best-selling electric car in Europe last year, behind only Tesla. Meanwhile, hybrid and mild hybrid powertrains are offered across the rest of its range.

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK managing director, said: “This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers.

“The move lends itself to our vehicles which are suited to urban areas, spearheaded by the popularity of the new 500.”

In February, Fiat introduced hybrid versions of the 500X and Panda models. The 500X Hybrid is offered with both hatchback and convertible body styles, with further updates including the new 500 logo and different Fiat lettering to tie it to the look of the new electric 500.