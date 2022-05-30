Stellantis and Toyota announce plan to collaborate on new large van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stellantis and Toyota have announced plans to build a new large van together, expanding on their existing commercial vehicle partnership.

It will be the third van to be built under the agreement and will include a fully electric version.

Stellantis, which owns various car makers such as Peugeot, Vauxhall and Citroen, builds the vehicles that are then sold under the Toyota name in Europe.

(Toyota)

The model will join the Proace and Proace City in Toyota’s line-up, which are built at Stellantis factories in Hordain, France and Vigo, Spain respectively. It will be the first time Toyota has entered the large van market, with the model currently unnamed.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery electric technology built to support a full range of needs.”

Tavares added that the move contributed to the firm’s “goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability”.

Matt Harrison, president and CEO at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “We are pleased that we can extend this successful partnership through the introduction of a new large-size commercial van.

“It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota’s European customers.”

It is likely the new Toyota van, which is scheduled to go on sale in mid-2024, will share its base with existing large vans from Stellantis brands, such as the Fiat Ducato and Vauxhall Movano. Both of these models are already offered with electric powertrains.