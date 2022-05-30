Stellantis and Toyota announce plan to collaborate on new large van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stellantis and Toyota announce plan to collaborate on new large van

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 1.53pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Stellantis and Toyota have announced plans to build a new large van together, expanding on their existing commercial vehicle partnership.

It will be the third van to be built under the agreement and will include a fully electric version.

Stellantis, which owns various car makers such as Peugeot, Vauxhall and Citroen, builds the vehicles that are then sold under the Toyota name in Europe.

Toyota Proace
(Toyota)

The model will join the Proace and Proace City in Toyota’s line-up, which are built at Stellantis factories in Hordain, France and Vigo, Spain respectively. It will be the first time Toyota has entered the large van market, with the model currently unnamed.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: With this third successful engagement, Stellantis is further demonstrating its expertise in the commercial vehicle segment and in developing battery electric technology built to support a full range of needs.”

Tavares added that the move contributed to the firm’s “goal of becoming the undisputed global light commercial vehicle leader in terms of technology, manufacturing, market share and profitability”.

Matt Harrison, president and CEO at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “We are pleased that we can extend this successful partnership through the introduction of a new large-size commercial van.

“It represents an important addition and completes our light commercial line-up for Toyota’s European customers.”

It is likely the new Toyota van, which is scheduled to go on sale in mid-2024, will share its base with existing large vans from Stellantis brands, such as the Fiat Ducato and Vauxhall Movano. Both of these models are already offered with electric powertrains.

