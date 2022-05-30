Long-term report: Living with the Audi Q4 e-tron EV – without a home charger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Living with the Audi Q4 e-tron EV – without a home charger

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 4.27pm
(PA)
(PA)

The electric vehicle revolution is in full swing. Market share is still pretty low but sales are booming and will only continue to rise. Buyers are seeing the benefits of low running costs and obvious eco credentials in ever-increasing numbers.

But before they can go fully mainstream, there are some doubts that need to be addressed. Worries about range are largely a thing of the past, because most EVs now have a range in excess of 200 miles and some even 300 miles.

However, all the range in the world is irrelevant if you can’t charge the thing. Because eventually you’re going to run out.

For EV owners the easy answer is to install a charger at your home and charge whenever it’s parked. But this requires off-street parking, and various studies suggest around a quarter or a third of UK homes do not have this.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

When you consider many people rent their property, so even if they have a driveway their landlord might not want to install a charger, that’s a huge number of UK car buyers for whom owning an EV could be awkward.

I am one of those people. Although we own our flat, we have a shared parking area out the front and could not reasonably install a charger. So when I was given the chance to run the Audi Q4 e-tron for a while I jumped at the chance.

Is it possible to run an electric vehicle without a home charger? Well, after a few weeks of ‘ownership’ the answer is yes. But, unsurprisingly, it entirely depends on your circumstances.

As a resident of Southampton, I’m fortunate enough to have access to chargers nearby that are free to use. They only provide 7kW, but they’re better than nothing. And, I reiterate, you don’t have to pay to use them. (Though with rising energy costs I fear this might not last much longer.)

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

They’re dotted around the local area in public car parks. There are two connectors at the gym I use, so I can charge while I work out at lunch. This typically adds about the same percentage that I use for the round trip, so I get home with the same battery as when I started.

Alternatively, there are a few in car parks about a 10-minute walk from my flat. These are free to park in between 6pm and 8am, so I can leave the car on charge for as long as I like between those hours to fill the battery.

This all sounds wonderful, and it is for the most part. The downside is that you’re at the mercy of other EV users. If the chargers are being used, you can’t top up. And if you leave your car for a few hours, others who might need that connector more urgently can’t use it. These are not issues those with home chargers will ever encounter.

As an aside, one of the most frustrating aspects of this is that DPD charges its electric delivery vans at public chargers. I’ve often found charge points taken up by their vans, a complaint that is shared by many locals, judging by a quick search of social media.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

As you can see, it is entirely possible to live with an EV if you can’t charge at home. However, as is so often the case when it comes to EVs and charging, your personal circumstances might make things more tricky.

It’s worth looking into whether your local area has a similar charging situation to Southampton. Some councils use free chargers as a way to encourage EV ownership and show off their eco credentials, so you might be lucky.

If not? It gets more complicated. Charging at public points can be very expensive, and in some cases won’t actually be any cheaper than running a petrol or diesel car. In the past I’ve had to rely on running EVs by making special journeys to fast chargers, which can easily be an hour-long round trip, and it gets old fast, even ignoring the cost.

So if you can’t charge at home but want to make the switch to an EV, I highly recommend doing some research. It can work, if you’re lucky, but not for everyone. Even my situation is not ideal for those who have a long daily commute.

Audi Q4 e-tron
(PA)

And what of the car itself? It’s excellent and I’ve really enjoyed my time with it so far. It’s quiet and comfortable around town and its range means that in my three weeks with the Q4 I haven’t had to factor in an en route charge to get to my destination.

One thing I will say, though, is that its motorway efficiency is terrible. I need to do more long journeys before knowing for sure, but as soon as you sit at 70mph for an extended period it decimates your range estimate.

This is normal for an EV but it seems to be particularly bad in the Audi Q4 e-tron. Aside from that, though, I’ve been hugely impressed at its urban runaround capabilities. I’ll provide a more in-depth review of the car in the next report…

  • Model: Audi Q4 e-tron Launch Edition
  • Price as tested: £51,165
  • Engine: Electric
  • Power: 204bhp
  • Torque: 310Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.3 seconds
  • Top speed: 99mph
  • Range: 305 miles
  • Emissions: 0g/km CO2

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier