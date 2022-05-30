There are almost 750,000 electric vehicles on UK roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There are almost 750,000 electric vehicles on UK roads

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.04am
(VW)
(VW)

The number of electric vehicles on UK roads hit 748,349 by the end of 2021, despite other areas of the car industry being hit by the pandemic and parts shortages.

According to new data revealed by industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), EV ownership continues to grow rapidly, accounting for one-in-five new registrations last year.

However, they make up just one in 50 cars on the road, demonstrating the scale of the challenge ahead for Government and industry as the 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars gets closer.

SMMT infographic
(SMMT)

The SMMT data found that the number of cars on the road increased 0.4 per cent in 2021 to just over 40.5m, but car ownership fell 0.2 per cent to just over 35m. It is the first consecutive annual decrease in car ownership in more than 100 years.

Key to this decline is said to be pandemic-related dealership closures and, more recently, the parts shortage that has hit the car industry hard.

With buyers finding it more difficult to get into new cars, as well as increasing reliability making cars last longer, the average age of cars on UK roads hit a new record high of 8.7 years, more than a year older than a decade ago.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Britain’s switch to electric vehicles continues to gather pace, with a record one in five new car registrations now plug-ins. However, they still represent around one in 50 cars on the road, so there is significant ground to cover if we are to fully decarbonise road transport at pace.

SMMT infographic
(SMMT)

“The first consecutive annual fall in vehicle numbers in more than a century shows how significantly the pandemic has impacted the industry, leading Britons to hold onto their cars for longer.

“With fleet renewal essential to net zero, we must build consumer confidence in the economy and, for drivers, confidence in the charging infrastructure to get the transition into top gear.”

The data found that EV uptake varies dramatically across the UK. For example, a third of all plug-in cars are registered in London and the South East, representing 3.0 and 2.6 per cent of all cars respectively. This is compared with less than one per cent in the North East.

