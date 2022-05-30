Cyclists wear car frames to show ‘absurdity’ of vehicles hogging roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cyclists wear car frames to show ‘absurdity’ of vehicles hogging roads

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.04am Updated: May 31 2022, 9.56am
Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are ‘hogging’ roads (Dott/PA)
Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are ‘hogging’ roads (Dott/PA)

Cyclists wearing frames shaped like cars are taking to the streets of London to demonstrate that vehicles are “hogging” roads.

Micromobility firm Dott is carrying out the stunt in Hammersmith, west London, this week.

It estimated that reducing the number of cars used in the capital by 20,000 – equivalent to less than 1% – would free up 55 miles (88km) of roads and create enough space for 80,000 bikes.

A cyclist wearing a frame in the shape of a car in west London (Dott/PA)

Dott has been one of three operators involved in a trial of rental e-scooters in London since June 2021.

It began offering rental e-bikes in the city in March.

Dott co-founder and chief executive Henri Moissinac said: “Our latest project highlights the absurdity of single drivers hogging the capital’s roads, when other forms of transport are openly available and so much better for both the individual and the community.

“It’s time we reimagined how we travel across our cities, which is why we’re here to unlock London with clean rides for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]