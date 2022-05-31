Land Rover Defender 130 revealed with extra long eight-seat body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Land Rover Defender 130 revealed with extra long eight-seat body

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 10.57am
(Land Rover)
(Land Rover)

Land Rover has expanded the Defender line-up with the introduction of a new, elongated eight-seat version.

Called Defender 130, it borrows its name from a similar model found in the original Defender family.

It stands out from the rest of the line-up thanks to its massive interior, which can seat up to eight people in a 2+3+3 arrangement. Land Rover says the elongated body allows three adults to sit in the rearmost seats comfortably, though images released by the firm indicate it would be quite a squeeze for shoulder room.

Land Rover Defender 130
(Land Rover)

Regardless, those in the rear should have good headroom and legroom, as well as heated seats, padded armrests, large windows and USB-C slots.

The Defender 130 also has van-like practicality. While the boot capacity is just 389 litres with all three rows in place, there’s up to 2,516 litres of cargo space with the middle and rear seats folded.

Up front there’s an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that also controls all of the off-roading technology through a clear display.

Both petrol and diesel engines are available, all being 3.0-litre six-cylinder units coming with mild-hybrid technology. The two petrol versions make 296bhp and 394bhp, while the diesels are 247bhp and 296bhp.

Land Rover Defender 130
(Land Rover)

It is unclear as yet whether the plug-in hybrid and V8 powertrains found elsewhere in the Defender range will be made available in the 130.

All 130 models also get all-wheel-drive as standard, with Land Rover keen to ensure it keeps the Defender’s off-road credentials intact. There’s also air suspension, adaptive dynamics and the firm’s Terrain Response technology.

Prices start at £73,895 for a petrol model with the top-spec diesel rising to £98,400. Opting for the limited-run, high-specification First Edition model takes the price beyond £100,000.

