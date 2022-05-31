MG has already outsold its 2020 figures in the first five months of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MG has continued the impressive growth it has seen in recent years by announcing a bumper start to 2022.

Between January and May, the British-based firm sold 18,800 new vehicles, which is more than the 18,415 units shifted in the whole of 2020. It means MG is also on track to beat the 30,579 units sold across 2021.

After many years barely registering on sales trackers, the Chinese-owned firm has seen huge growth thanks in part to its range of affordable electric vehicles.

(MG)

Sold alongside petrol versions, the ZS EV and is one of the least expensive electric SUVs on the market. MG has sold almost 7,000 examples of the SUV across both its powertrains.

As well as this, buyers can opt for the MG5 EV, which is an electric estate and also the most affordable in its class.

The HS is another model that has proved popular. This larger SUV is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and more than 6,000 examples have been sold so far this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “I am delighted with the success of our brilliant range of cars so far this year, and at the great feedback we’re receiving from customers.

“The growth the MG brand has experienced over the last few years reflects the quality and value of our range, and I look forward to seeing the impact of the new model releases later this year.”

Figures released today (May 31) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed there are now about 750,000 EVs on UK roads.

Although they make up just one in 50 of all cars on the road, they are seeing massive relative growth, representing one-in-five new registrations last year.