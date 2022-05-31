MG has already outsold its 2020 figures in the first five months of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

MG has already outsold its 2020 figures in the first five months of 2022

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 12.03pm
(MG)
(MG)

MG has continued the impressive growth it has seen in recent years by announcing a bumper start to 2022.

Between January and May, the British-based firm sold 18,800 new vehicles, which is more than the 18,415 units shifted in the whole of 2020. It means MG is also on track to beat the 30,579 units sold across 2021.

After many years barely registering on sales trackers, the Chinese-owned firm has seen huge growth thanks in part to its range of affordable electric vehicles.

MG HS
(MG)

Sold alongside petrol versions, the ZS EV and is one of the least expensive electric SUVs on the market. MG has sold almost 7,000 examples of the SUV across both its powertrains.

As well as this, buyers can opt for the MG5 EV, which is an electric estate and also the most affordable in its class.

The HS is another model that has proved popular. This larger SUV is offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and more than 6,000 examples have been sold so far this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “I am delighted with the success of our brilliant range of cars so far this year, and at the great feedback we’re receiving from customers.

“The growth the MG brand has experienced over the last few years reflects the quality and value of our range, and I look forward to seeing the impact of the new model releases later this year.”

Figures released today (May 31) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) revealed there are now about 750,000 EVs on UK roads.

Although they make up just one in 50 of all cars on the road, they are seeing massive relative growth, representing one-in-five new registrations last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier