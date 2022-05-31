Ineos plans to introduce electric 4×4 with Grenadier’s ‘workhorse DNA and off-road capabilities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ineos plans to introduce electric 4×4 with Grenadier’s ‘workhorse DNA and off-road capabilities’

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 1.51pm
(Ineos)
(Ineos)

Ineos Automotive has announced that it will build an electric off-roader that shares a similar utilitarian ethos to its Grenadier 4×4.

Speaking in a video uploaded to the firm’s website, Ineos CEO and chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe explained that the model should appeal to those who drive in the city as well as the countryside.

He said: “One thing we’re looking at at the moment is a smaller version of the Grenadier that is electric. We need to embrace the future, which is clearly, in an urban environment, going to be electric.

Ineos Grenadier
The new EV from Ineos would be smaller than the firm’s Grenadier model, pictured here. (Ineos)

“But even in a country environment, if you’re a farmer, you probably will have an electric car which you can drive around on tracks and things like that, so you want something that’s capable and electric. I think that’s our vision at the moment.”

Ineos has also confirmed that the EV model would use a new platform that’s smaller than the one used on the Grenadier. However, it would retain that model’s ‘workhorse DNA and off-road capabilities’.

The firm says the move shows its ‘long-term commitment to the automotive industry’ and said the EV would be produced alongside the Grenadier and Grenadier pick-up at its plant in Hambach, France.

As well as this electric model, Ratcliffe noted that Ineos was investigating hydrogen power for the Grenadier, with a prototype set to begin testing before the end of the year. However, an electric powertrain does not appear to be in that model’s future.

The Grenadier went on sale in the UK earlier this month, priced from £49,000. It’s a rugged 4×4 designed for people who need a utilitarian off-roader. It was the brainchild of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who thought there was a gap in the market for such a vehicle, and has been in the works for about five years.

