Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 is limited-run celebration of Le Mans-winning racer

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.04am
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

Jaguar has revealed the latest creation from its SV Bespoke division, which pays homage to a classic Le Mans 24-hour-winning race car.

Joining the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition and Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition from Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Special Vehicle Operations’ division is the Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988.

It’s inspired by the Jaguar XJR-9 that won the gruelling Le Mans 24-hour race in 1988. That car ran the iconic purple, gold and white Silk Cut livery, with this car’s exterior paint and interior colour choices being a nod to that theme.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
(Jaguar)

The paint job is a specially formulated shade of purple called Midnight Amethyst Gloss, which contrasts with the Champagne Gold Satin 22-inch alloy wheels. The Jaguar logo and tailgate script also have a unique Sunset Gold Satin colour.

Other features on the Edition 1988 include gloss black finishes for door mirror caps, brake callipers, wheel centre caps, and the ‘R’ on the SVR badging.

Inside, there’s leather upholstery, carbon-fibre finishes and gold detailing to match with the exterior touches in the same colour. The Edition 1988 also gets the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which comes with What3words navigation integration.

Under the bonnet is the regular SVR’s 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine, which makes 542bhp, contributing to a 3.8-second 0-60mph time and 178mph top speed.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988
(Jaguar)

Mark Turner, commercial director of Special Vehicle Operations at Jaguar, said: “Since its introduction in 2019, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR has established itself as a highly characterful and rewarding high-performance car.

“Pairing these qualities with a level of SV Bespoke personalisation and exclusivity never offered before on F-Pace makes the Edition 1988 an even more captivating proposition. With strictly limited availability, we’re confident this will quickly become the most sought-after F-Pace SVR yet.”

The F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 sits at the top of the SUV’s range, with prices starting at £101,550. Just 394 examples will be built as a nod to the number of laps completed by the race winning car in 1988.

