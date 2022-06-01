The fifth-generation Lexus RX has been revealed with a new look and new engines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The fifth-generation Lexus RX has been revealed with a new look and new engines

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 11.15am
(Lexus)
(Lexus)

Lexus has revealed the fifth-generation RX SUV, which it describes as a ‘completely reinvented vehicle’.

It has become one of the Japanese firm’s best sellers, having sold 3.5 million units worldwide since being introduced in 1998.

The Lexus RX has a new look, with the familiar ‘spindle grille’ now incorporated into the front of the body, with its edges flowing into the air intakes on either side of the front bumper and into the protruding bodywork between the headlights above.

Lexus RX
(Lexus)

It’s wider than before with a longer wheelbase and lower roofline, which Lexus says gives the SUV a more coupe-like appearance, with the ‘floating roof’ now getting a more three dimensional design.

Inside, the RX uses the same ‘Tazuna’ cockpit concept seen on the firm’s NX and RZ models, which sees information sources such as the multimedia screen and instrument gauges grouped together so they’re easy to read with minimal head movements.

Lexus claims the cabin is more spacious than before, with more comfortable seats and improved boot space that’s easier to access.

There are three petrol-electric hybrid engines on offer. The RX 350h is a self-charging hybrid that makes 242bhp and promises up to 42.2mpg with CO2 emissions of up to 150g/km. The RX 450h+ is the first plug-in hybrid RX. It has 302bhp with fuel economy of 256.8mpg and CO2 emissions of just 26g/km, and an electric range of about 40 miles.

Lexus RX
(Lexus)

At the top of the range is the new RX 500h, which boasts 366bhp and a 0-60mph time of six seconds, with fuel economy of up to 34.5mpg and CO2 emissions up to 189g/km.

It uses motor technology borrowed from the Lexus RZ EV, paired with a 2.4-litre petrol engine. It uses intelligent software to shift power between the front and rear axle seamlessly to provide ‘improved handling stability and driving dynamics at high speed’.

Koji Sato, president of Lexus International, said: “For the all-new RX we were determined to keep the Lexus DNA of supreme quality, ride comfort and refinement and elevate the driving experience to the next level, delivering a unique Lexus driving signature”.

