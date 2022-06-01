Driving tests ‘bulk booked and sold for profit’ amid huge backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Driving tests ‘bulk booked and sold for profit’ amid huge backlog

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 12.36pm Updated: June 1 2022, 12.38pm
Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates (PA)
Driving tests are being booked in bulk and sold on for profit amid a huge backlog, an investigation has found.

The BBC reported that learners are paying sellers in excess of £200 to secure a test, which is more than triple the standard fee.

One operator is reportedly using automated software to book tests as soon as they become available online following a cancellation.

Driving instructors are reportedly being encouraged to resell the tests for profit.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) urged learners to only book tests through its website.

Driving tests were prohibited during coronavirus lockdowns, leading to a backlog of candidates.

At the end of last year more than half a million people were waiting to take a test.

Many are still struggling to book a test without waiting several months, leading some to turn to the secondary market.

A DVSA spokesman said: “We urge applicants not to use any third-party cancellation checking services and to always go through the official DVSA website.

“We’ve already put in place measures to monitor and prevent bots from accessing our systems while also strengthening our firewall to tackle the issue.”

The standard fee for a test is £62 for daytime weekday slots, and £72 for evenings, weekends or bank holidays.

