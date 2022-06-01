Production version of Mercedes-AMG One revealed with F1 technology for the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Production version of Mercedes-AMG One revealed with F1 technology for the road

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 1.15pm
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

The long-awaited Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has been revealed in production form with Formula 1-derived technology.

The road legal car uses a 1.6-litre V6 petrol engine and four electric motors. One of the motors is integrated into the turbocharger, one is attached directly to the combustion engine, and the other two drive the front wheels, resulting in all-wheel drive and a top speed of 219mph.

It will go from 0-60mph in under three seconds and will hit 124mph in seven seconds flat. Economy-wise its hybrid system makes it more frugal than you might expect, measuring 23.5mpg with CO2 emissions of 198g/km.

Mercedes-AMG One
(Mercedes-AMG)

The engine is mounted in the middle of the car, just ahead of the rear axle, and can rev to 11,000rpm, but is kept below this to improve longevity and its ability to run on regular fuels.

With this electric motor set-up, Mercedes-AMG says there is immediate throttle response even at lower speeds, while the turbocharger can also offer more torque at low revs.

The hybrid system’s battery is developed from the same unit used in the F1 car and should be able to keep delivering power in quick succession. The 8.4kWh capacity allows for a range of just over 10 miles on electric only.

There are six driving modes that allow the driver to select the appropriate powertrain response for their situation. The car always starts silently in EV mode, but can be switched to one of four race modes, two of which are ‘track only’. An individual setting allows for customisation to the owner’s preference.

Boasting a carbon-fibre body, the AMG One has been designed to a motorsport ethos, with the cabin positioned far forward and the bodywork generating downforce for improved grip.

Active aerodynamics are included and controlled hydraulically, with different modes activated depending on the drive mode selected. A DRS button like the one found in the F1 car retracts the rear wing to offer less drag and thus increased top speeds.

Mercedes-AMG One
(Mercedes-AMG)

The interior has a functional focus, with the fixed seats merging into the footwell and door sills as a single unit. The steering wheel and pedals move to suit the driver, with the wheel itself inspired by the F1 car unit and integrating motorsport components – as well as an airbag.

Just 275 examples will be built and all have been sold at more than £2 million each. Customer deliveries are expected to begin later this year.

