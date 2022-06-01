Volkswagen opens ‘pre-booking’ for ID. Buzz priority orders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has opened a pre-booking system for the ID. Buzz, giving prospective customers access to a priority ordering window.

By placing a £2,000 fee with a Volkswagen dealer before June 30, customers will have a two-week headstart on those who don’t reserve a slot. Public orders are expected to begin in July.

Placing this fee means buyers are more likely to nab a ‘1st Edition’ model, with the German firm’s terms and conditions stating that ‘the 1st Edition is subject to factory quota and availability’ and it cannot ‘guarantee that all requests… will be met, however an alternative ID. Buzz will be offered’.

(VW)

Volkswagen says it expects demand for the model to be extremely high, as its styling draws inspiration from the firm’s classic campers and has generated plenty of attention online since its reveal.

UK prices start at £57,115 for the Life trim, £61,915 for the Style, and £62,995 for the highly specified 1st Edition. These top of the range models get LED headlights and 21-inch alloy wheels, along with extensive safety and convenience features.

All models come with a 77kWh battery that provides a range of 258 miles, while the rear-mounted electric motor makes 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

(VW)

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first electric vehicle, though it’s based on the same EV-specific platform used on various Volkswagen Group models such as the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born.

Alongside the five-seat passenger version will be a commercial van with a large load space. However, pre-booking has not yet opened for these models.