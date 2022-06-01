Volkswagen opens ‘pre-booking’ for ID. Buzz priority orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen opens ‘pre-booking’ for ID. Buzz priority orders

By Press Association
June 1 2022, 2.53pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen has opened a pre-booking system for the ID. Buzz, giving prospective customers access to a priority ordering window.

By placing a £2,000 fee with a Volkswagen dealer before June 30, customers will have a two-week headstart on those who don’t reserve a slot. Public orders are expected to begin in July.

Placing this fee means buyers are more likely to nab a ‘1st Edition’ model, with the German firm’s terms and conditions stating that ‘the 1st Edition is subject to factory quota and availability’ and it cannot ‘guarantee that all requests… will be met, however an alternative ID. Buzz will be offered’.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz
(VW)

Volkswagen says it expects demand for the model to be extremely high, as its styling draws inspiration from the firm’s classic campers and has generated plenty of attention online since its reveal.

UK prices start at £57,115 for the Life trim, £61,915 for the Style, and £62,995 for the highly specified 1st Edition. These top of the range models get LED headlights and 21-inch alloy wheels, along with extensive safety and convenience features.

All models come with a 77kWh battery that provides a range of 258 miles, while the rear-mounted electric motor makes 201bhp and 310Nm of torque.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz
(VW)

The ID. Buzz is Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ first electric vehicle, though it’s based on the same EV-specific platform used on various Volkswagen Group models such as the VW ID.3 and Cupra Born.

Alongside the five-seat passenger version will be a commercial van with a large load space. However, pre-booking has not yet opened for these models.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier