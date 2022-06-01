Petrol prices up 11p in May, the second largest monthly rise on record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Petrol prices up 11p in May, the second largest monthly rise on record

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 12.03am
File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. The Prime Minister plans to “expose” petrol stations that fail to pass on lower fuel prices from the Government’s fuel duty cut, it has been reported. The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, but this week figures showed average petrol prices exceeded �1.70 per litre for the first time. Retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced. Issue date: Sunday May 29, 2022.
File photo dated 01/09/21 of an E10 petrol pump at a petrol station. The Prime Minister plans to "expose" petrol stations that fail to pass on lower fuel prices from the Government's fuel duty cut, it has been reported. The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, but this week figures showed average petrol prices exceeded �1.70 per litre for the first time. Retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced. Issue date: Sunday May 29, 2022.

Petrol prices shot up in May, with the 11p increase being the second largest monthly rise ever on record.

Figures from the RAC Fuel Watch show that the price of a litre of unleaded rose from 162.87p at the start of the month to 174.02p by the end. This was less than a penny short of the overall monthly increase recorded in March.

The difference between May and March, though, is that last month the Chancellor introduced a 5p-per-litre duty cut – yet petrol prices are still hitting record highs.

RAC survey
(PA)

May also saw the price of diesel hitting a record 183p, which saw the price of an average car’s fuel tank top £100 for the first time. The average tank of petrol currently sits at about £96.

Price rises are said to be driven by the increasing price of oil and a weaker pound driving up costs for retailers.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said :“May has proved to be another horrible month for drivers. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the price of petrol has gone up 24p a litre. For diesel the figure is 30p.

“This means the cost of filling a 55-litre petrol car has gone up by £13, and a diesel one by £16.50. Both of these figures would have been even higher had the Government not cut fuel duty.

“While it’s hard to imagine prices getting much worse, the wholesale price of petrol has now gone above diesel which spells yet more bad news at the pumps in the coming weeks.”

UK fuel retailing is dominated by supermarkets, which tend to have the lowest prices. Across the big four brands, petrol went up almost 9 per litre to 169.05p, while diesel increased over 6p to 180.38.

The RAC has warned that petrol prices could hit 185p per litre with diesel heading towards 190p.

