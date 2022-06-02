What to do if your car breaks down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What to do if your car breaks down

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 1.02pm
(Newspress)
(Newspress)

With the Jubilee celebrations right around the corner, millions of motorists are preparing to make long journeys around the country to enjoy the four-day weekend.

However, for some, those trips will turn into a nightmare when the car they are travelling in breaks down on route. The thought is enough to send a shudder down the spine of any driver but what should you do if the worst does happen?

Read our guide below to make sure you are up to speed…

RAC breakdown
(RAC)

Pull over in the safest possible place

If you are driving on a motorway and feel your car starting to give up on you, it is essential to safely leave the carriageway as quickly as possible. If you are able, you should pull off at the next junction or pull into the nearest service station.

If the fault does not allow time for this, then you should make your way onto the hard shoulder as soon as is safely possible. Park your vehicle as far to the left as you can, giving you a safer distance from oncoming traffic. Then turn your engine off and leave the car parked with its hazard lights on and the wheels turned to the left, to protect against rolling back into the motorway.

Leave your car and retreat to a safe distance

​​When pulling onto the hard shoulder or side of the road, both the AA and the RAC advise that motorists and passengers leave their cars after coming to a halt. Only exit the car using doors that face away from the road before moving a safe distance from the carriageway. This is in case another vehicle collides with your car while it is stationary.

If possible, it is advisable to climb over safety barriers in order to put more distance between yourself and oncoming traffic.

Take extra steps to make yourself visible

If you are travelling over the Jubilee weekend, it is advisable to place high vis jackets in your car, incase of a breakdown. Everyone getting out of the car to wait at the roadside should wear one if possible, regardless of when you are travelling.

If you are on a road where it is safe to do so, you should place a warning triangle at least 50 yards behind your vehicle to alert oncoming traffic. This should not be done when stopped on the hard shoulder or beside a dual carriageway.

RAC electric breakdown patrol van
(RAC)

Call for help

Only once you have safely pulled over and exited the vehicle should you call for help. Both the RAC and AA offer roadside assistance to members and non members. It is strongly advised that motorists get breakdown cover before heading off on long journeys to avoid higher unexpected costs. Wait times for recovery are also set to be longer than usual during the busy bank holiday weekend.

If nobody has a mobile phone with them, then motorists should call for help using an emergency phone next to the road. Motorists should make their way there by following the arrows on the posts at the back of the hard shoulder. Calls are free and connect directly to the police.

