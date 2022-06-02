How to get the best fuel consumption from your motorhome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How to get the best fuel consumption from your motorhome

By Press Association
June 2 2022, 5.01pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

With the four-day Jubilee bank holiday weekend in full swing, many holidaymakers will be jumping in camper vans and motorhomes to make the most of their time off.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a surge in motorhome ownership, but with fuel prices hitting record highs, it can be enough to put you off taking a road trip.

Fuel technology specialist SulNOx Group has put together some hints and tips to get the best fuel economy from your camper and keep your getaway as cost-effective as possible.

Motorhome
(Newspress)

Service your vehicle

Getting a service is important because it ensures that your vehicle is in good working order, which will mean that it is at its most efficient as well as being less likely to break down.

If you’re mechanically minded you could do this yourself, or take your vehicle to a local specialist.

Check your tyres

Your tyres are the only part of the vehicle in contact with the road, so it’s vital that they are in excellent condition. This is especially important in motorhomes, where the extra weight could make any failures even more dramatic and dangerous.

You want to check your tread depth is above the legal limit, as well as ensuring the rubber is in good condition, particularly if you haven’t driven it in a while.

Lose weight

Weight is the enemy of fuel economy, so lose whatever you can. This is true in your regular car but is particularly tricky in a camper, where you’ll likely have a lot of items required for the kitchen as well as sleeping arrangements, but anything you can lose will help in the long run.

Think about how you drive

Much like weight, speed can have a big impact on fuel economy. SulNOx suggests most campers will be at their most efficient at around 55-60mph, with every 5mph above that dropping economy by about 10 per cent.

Volkswagen Grand California
(VW)

Also remember that accelerating quickly uses more fuel, so keep a steady throttle and get up to speed gradually.

Quick tips

When the weather’s hot, air conditioning can be a life saver. However, if the summer is being particularly British and you can get by without it, turning off the air con can increase fuel consumption by as much as 10 per cent.

And finally, don’t leave the engine running when you stop. It’s okay while waiting for short periods at traffic lights or junctions, for example, but if you know you’ll be stopped somewhere for more than a couple of minutes, switch off your engine.

