Citroen’s C3 Aircross Rip Curl continues partnership with surf brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen’s C3 Aircross Rip Curl continues partnership with surf brand

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 11.06am
The C3 Aircross Ripcurl continues a partnership between Citroen and the surfing brand
The C3 Aircross Ripcurl continues a partnership between Citroen and the surfing brand

Citroen has introduced a new C3 Aircross Rip Curl model which has been designed in collaboration with the Australian surfing brand.

Marking the third collaboration between the two companies, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl is priced from £23,815 and is available to order now. Placed above existing Shine Plus-specification cars, the C3 Aircross Rip Curl takes its place as the flagship model in the range.

Citroen C3 Aircross Ripcurl
A variety of surfing-related elements are dotted throughout the cabin

It features 17-inch Origami black alloy wheels shod with all-season tyres for added grip in poor conditions. It also incorporates a full anodised blue colour pack, which features blue skid plate inserts at the front, alongside blue wing mirrors. Four exterior shades are there to choose from, too – Polar White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Cumulus Grey. There are also a number of Rip Curl logos applied across the exterior of the car, too.

That blue theme is continued into the interior as well, with blue leather-effect and cloth upholstery matching the exterior shade. The seats, dashboard centre console and air vent surrounds all use the same colour too.

Citroen C3 Aircross Ripcurl
The Ripcurl Edition takes the place at the top of C3 Aircross range

A panoramic sunroof is also included as standard, as is an upgraded sound system and colour head-up display.

There are three engine choices available with the C3 Aircross Rip Curl. The first, a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol version with a six-speed manual gearbox, is then followed by a more powerful version of the same engine, this time driven through a six-speed automatic ‘box. There is also a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier