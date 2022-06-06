Volkswagen releases teaser view of upcoming Amarok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen releases teaser view of upcoming Amarok

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 12.06pm
The new Amarok will be available with a V6 engine
Volkswagen has given a new glimpse of its upcoming Amarok pick-up truck in a video posted to social media.

Set to be revealed in full later this year, the second-generation Amarok is being built alongside Ford’s Ranger, with the pair sharing underpinnings. Volkswagen has stated that the Amarok will be available with one petrol and up to four diesel engines, with a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes available.

This newly released teaser clip posted to Twitter showcases the Amarok’s tailgate section, which now features the truck’s name printed into the metal across the entire width of the panel. It’s a big change from the look of the previous-generation Amarok, which used more traditional chrome naming badges instead.

The tailgate section is still spacious enough to accommodate a full-sized Euro pallet loaded in sideways, while lashing rings allow items to be securely tied down.

The new video also shows the V6 badge – confirming that a V6 engine will be available on the Amarok once again – alongside the 4Motion badge, which is what Volkswagen calls its all-wheel-drive system.

Volkswagen Amarok
The new Amarok is set to be packed with assistance systems

The upcoming Amarok will feature some of Volkswagen’s latest assistance technology, too, with more than 30 driver safety systems included in the new model. Over 20 of these are completely new to the Amarok.

Buyers will also be able to add upgraded IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights, while all trucks will come with 21-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres.

