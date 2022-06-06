Nissan’s Qashqai gains updated exterior and more equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nissan’s Qashqai gains updated exterior and more equipment

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 1.14pm
Many Qashqai models gain more equipment than before
Many Qashqai models gain more equipment than before

Nissan has upgraded its Qashqai, bringing more standard equipment than before as well as updated badging that reflects the firm’s recently updated logo.

All new Qashqai models will now feature Nissan’s new logo at the front and rear of the car, as well as on the wheel caps and steering wheel boss.

The rear bumper has also been finished in a darker shade of grey than before, while LED front fog lights will now become standard on top-specification Tekna+ models, having previously been an optional extra.

Nissan Qashqai
Nissan’s new badging is applied to the Qashqai

Additionally, a 12.3-inch screen will now come as standard to cars from N-Connecta trim and above, bringing a 3.3-inch increase in size over the one currently fitted. The upgraded Qashqai also benefits from improvements to Nissan’s Connect Services, adding a digital owner’s manual, voice in-car control and Amazon’s Alexa voice personal assistant as standard, among other features.

Nic Thomas, Nissan Motor GB marketing director, said: ‘‘We’re delighted to reveal the enhancements and improvements we’re making to what is truly an iconic British car. New Qashqai, although only recently launched, has already won multiple awards and is proving incredibly popular with the buying public.

“These enhancements, plus the arrival of Nissan’s unique e-Power technology to the range in the coming months, will ensure the Qashqai continues to captivate customers and retain its crown as the UK’s best-selling crossover.”

Prices for the Qashqai start from £25,505 for cars in Visia specification, rising to £36,325 for the top-grade Tekna+. Currently, the Qashqai is only available with a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid engine, though is set to be joined shortly by a new 1.5-litre engine coupled to a large battery and electric motor.

