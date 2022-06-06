Bentley introduces new ‘S’ Continental models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bentley introduces new ‘S’ Continental models

By Press Association
June 6 2022, 2.20pm Updated: June 6 2022, 5.24pm
The S models use a 4.0-litre V8 engine
The S models use a 4.0-litre V8 engine

Bentley has given its Continental GT and GTC models a sharp new offering with new S versions.

Both GT and convertible GTC S variants retain the same 4.0-litre V8 engine as you’ll find in standard Continental models, where it develops 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of under four seconds. However, its sound has been enhanced in S-badged cars with the fitment of a sports exhaust as standard.

Bentley Contintental S
S badges feature inside, too

Bentley’s Dynamic Ride, which includes a 48-volt electric active roll system, is also included. It features motors within the anti-roll bars which can compensate for cornering forces, ensuring that the Continental remains flat through the bends.

Exterior-wise, S models are distinguished from the rest of the range through a black gloss radiator grille and S badges on the front wings. The headlamps and rear lights are also tinted black to go along with the stealthy look, while all exterior trim is also finished in black, with only the Bentley badge and lettering given a chrome finish.

A new 22-inch wheel accompanies the S, featuring five Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black. These are then contrasted by red painted brake calipers.

Inside, suede-like material Dinamica is applied to the steering wheel, gear lever and seat cushion, while high-quality leather is used for the seat bolsters, door pads and along the instrument panel. The ‘S’ emblem is also embossed onto the headrests of each seat.

The introduction of these new S models broadens the range even further, with a new comfort-focused Azure specification also added into the Continental GT and GTC line-up recently.

