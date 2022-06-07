First Drive: On track in Toyota’s GR Supra Manual

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First Drive: On track in Toyota’s GR Supra Manual

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 5.02am
The suspension revisions help to keep the Supra level through the bends
It’s not often that a manufacturer throws in a curveball mid-way through a car’s lifecycle. But that’s just what has happened with Toyota’s Supra. When the famous nameplate was revived onto the most recent car – which happened to share many components with BMW’s Z4 – it was offered only with the option of an automatic gearbox. However, due to overwhelming public demand, it has now equipped the Supra with a six-speed manual for a more involving driving experience.

It’s no ‘off the shelf’ job, either. Toyota has created a dedicated gearbox bespoke to the Supra, created from existing parts from gearbox manufacturer ZF. You might think that this was planned right from the off, but given that Toyota has had to completely redesign the area around the gearstick itself, moving buttons and controls, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Toyota GR Supra Manual
The six-speed manual is bespoke to the Supra

In fact, Toyota wanted to make sure that the placement of the gearstick itself was spot-on, along with the driver being able to easily operate the air conditioning panel – something that was difficult had the stick been placed in the same place as the one on the automatic car. The gearstick itself is one of the few places where weight has been added, too, with a 200g stick fitted to help with shift feel.

Toyota has gone further than that, too. Though the 3.0-litre turbocharged engine under the bonnet remains the same – and the Supra won’t be offered with the smaller 2.0-litre unit with a manual gearbox – there has been a series of changes made elsewhere.

Toyota GR Supra Manual
The 3.0-litre engine is incredibly powerful

For instance, it has been made lighter. All manual-gearbox cars come with these measures, which replace the heavier electrically-adjustable seats for traditional – but lighter – manual versions. There are lightweight 19-inch alloy wheels, too, with all of the changes contributing to a 38.3kg saving over the automatic car.

Toyota has also retuned the suspension, adding more rigid rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bushes to help level out the ride. These finer tunes will be applied to the standard Supra from the middle of 2022, too.

Toyota GR Supra Manual
Enthusiasts pushed for the manual Supra

In order to see how these changes felt in the metal, we were given the opportunity to test out the Supra Manual for a short burst around the Monteblanco Circuit near Seville, Spain. It’s a testing track, with a series of complex corners and a long back straight which would work to test out how much more involvement the manual ‘box would bring to the Supra.

Even after a short period with the car, it’s easy to tell that this is the one to go for if you really enjoy driving. For long, cross-continent jaunts the automatic would naturally be the go-to, but the added feedback that you get from this version really does make it into a great enthusiast car. The action of the gearbox itself is very pleasant; the ‘gate’ itself is quite tight, but don’t rush things and it can be worked easily. It’s not a gearbox which likes to be rushed too much, though confident and smooth actions are rewarded with smooth shifts.

Toyota GR Supra Manual
The Supra is Toyota’s flagship sports car

It certainly gives you better control of the car, that’s for sure, but Toyota’s retuned tractional control system means that there’s always a safety net in place should you need it – though it still allows you to fully exploit the power on offer without the system cutting the power too aggressively.

Toyota GR Supra Manual
Red badges are unique to the manual Supra

But the best part is the control the new gearbox gives you to fully exploit that 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six. With 335bhp on tap it’s wonderfully powerful, while with the 38.3kg weight saving over the automatic version it feels even more urgent. On paper, the auto is the quicker car – zero to 60mph takes 4.1 seconds against the manual’s 4.3 – but it’s that ability to draw the last ounce of performance from every ratio that makes the difference here.

The revisions to the suspension do mean that the Supra deals even more competently with bends and cambers than before, with Monteblanco’s tricky back section and steep ascents doing little to unsettle the Supra. It can be driven in a more elaborate fashion – this is a rear-wheel-drive car with well over 300bhp, after all – but driven tidily the Supra makes short work of this circuit.

Toyota is already predicting that the 3.0-litre manual Supra will become the most popular car in the range. Though it’s not a night-and-day revision, this is more like a remastered album; it’s got everything that you loved from before, but it’s now even more engrossing than ever.

