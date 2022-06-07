BMW’s M3 Touring to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BMW’s M3 Touring to debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 9.18am
The Touring will arrive as a more practical M3 option
The new BMW M3 Touring will make its world debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month.

BMW’s M performance arm is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is being honoured with an M-themed ‘central feature’ inside the festival itself.

But M enthusiasts will be keen to see the first-ever appearance of the M3 Touring, which arrives as a more practical version of the regular M3 saloon and M4 coupe. Though BMW has yet to announce full specifications for the new Touring, it’s expected that it will use the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six petrol engine as its saloon and coupe counterparts, delivering in the region of 503bhp. There is also a good chance that an xDrive all-wheel-drive variant will also be available.

Frank van Meel, CEO of BMW M, said: “There can be no better place to celebrate our 50th anniversary than among our fans at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, surrounded by the iconic cars that have cemented our position in motorsport history.

“But we’ll also spend our time at the world-famous event looking to the future, with a selection of exciting new models from our innovative electrified line-up, and the global premiere of the eagerly-anticipated first-ever BMW M3 Touring.”

BMW M4 CSL
The M4 CSL will also be at Goodwood

BMW will also be using the Festival of Speed as the location for its UK premiere of its lightweight M4 CSL. Weighing 100kg less than the standard M4 – thanks to the removal of the rear seats and the fitment of carbon-ceramic brakes, among other measures – the CSL revises a nameplate which was last used on the iconic E46 M3 CSL.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from June 23-26.

