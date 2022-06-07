Fiat expands Professional range with new Doblo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fiat has added to its Professional range of commercial vehicles with the new Doblo.

Arriving as the fifth generation of the practical model, the new Doblo arrives with petrol and diesel options, as well as a fully electric version that ties into Fiat’s plans to offer a fully electric range of vehicles by 2027.

The new Doblo arrives as Fiat’s most compact commercial vehicle

In the UK, the Doblo will be offered in two different configurations – van and crew cab – while a variety of so-called ‘Magic Features’ ensure that the Doblo is as versatile as possible. For instance, a Magic Cargo system allows users to increase the cargo space in order to load longer items up to 3.4 metres long. The passenger seat can also be raised to access a storage compartment underneath.

The new E-Doblo sits alongside the E-Ducato and E-Scudo in the firm’s range of electric commercial vehicles. Using a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh battery, the E-Doblo will return up to 173 miles between charges, while offering a top speed of 80mph. Plus, 100kW charging capacity means that 80 per cent of the charge can be returned in 30 minutes.

The E-Doblo will still offer up to 800kg of payload, too, while petrol and diesel versions will bring a one-tonne payload instead. Two diesel engines will be offered – a 1.5-litre with 99bhp and a manual gearbox and a second 1.5-litre with 128bhp with the option of a manual or automatic gearbox – and a single 1.2-litre petrol with 109bhp.