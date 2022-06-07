Fiat expands Professional range with new Doblo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat expands Professional range with new Doblo

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 10.20am

Fiat has added to its Professional range of commercial vehicles with the new Doblo.

Arriving as the fifth generation of the practical model, the new Doblo arrives with petrol and diesel options, as well as a fully electric version that ties into Fiat’s plans to offer a fully electric range of vehicles by 2027.

Fiat Doblo
The new Doblo arrives as Fiat’s most compact commercial vehicle

In the UK, the Doblo will be offered in two different configurations – van and crew cab – while a variety of so-called ‘Magic Features’ ensure that the Doblo is as versatile as possible. For instance, a Magic Cargo system allows users to increase the cargo space in order to load longer items up to 3.4 metres long. The passenger seat can also be raised to access a storage compartment underneath.

The new E-Doblo sits alongside the E-Ducato and E-Scudo in the firm’s range of electric commercial vehicles. Using a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh battery, the E-Doblo will return up to 173 miles between charges, while offering a top speed of 80mph. Plus, 100kW charging capacity means that 80 per cent of the charge can be returned in 30 minutes.

The E-Doblo will still offer up to 800kg of payload, too, while petrol and diesel versions will bring a one-tonne payload instead. Two diesel engines will be offered – a 1.5-litre with 99bhp and a manual gearbox and a second 1.5-litre with 128bhp with the option of a manual or automatic gearbox – and a single 1.2-litre petrol with 109bhp.

