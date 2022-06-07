Polestar reveals new 3 electric SUV

Polestar has given a new look at its upcoming 3 SUV in an image released ahead of the car’s world premiere in October.
It arrives as the firm’s first SUV and will go alongside existing 1 and 2 electric vehicles. Billed as an ‘electric performance SUV’, the 3 uses a dual-motor powertrain and will be capable of travelling just over 372 miles on a single charge. Polestar has yet to release the size of the battery that the 3 will use, nor the rate of charge that it will be able to accept.
Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.
“This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”
The new image showcases the car’s upright stance, sporty yellow brake calipers and LED headlights and tailights. A full-length panoramic sunroof can also be seen, which leads into a small rear spoiler. Inside, there are yellow seatbelts – a styling trait we’ve seen on other Polestar vehicles.
The Polestar 3 marks a new period of growth for the firm which will see it launch a new car every year for the next three years. It plans to increase its presence ‘to at least 30 global markets’ by the end of 2023 and aims to see a ten-fold growth in sales from approximately 29,00 in 2021 to around 290,000 by the end of 2025.