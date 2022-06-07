Polestar reveals new 3 electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polestar reveals new 3 electric SUV

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.20pm
The new 3 will use a dual-motor setup
Polestar has given a new look at its upcoming 3 SUV in an image released ahead of the car’s world premiere in October.

It arrives as the firm’s first SUV and will go alongside existing 1 and 2 electric vehicles. Billed as an ‘electric performance SUV’, the 3 uses a dual-motor powertrain and will be capable of travelling just over 372 miles on a single charge. Polestar has yet to release the size of the battery that the 3 will use, nor the rate of charge that it will be able to accept.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age. Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the ‘sport’ back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots.

“This is a major milestone for our company, one that boosts our growth trajectory and takes us into our next phase.”

The new image showcases the car’s upright stance, sporty yellow brake calipers and LED headlights and tailights. A full-length panoramic sunroof can also be seen, which leads into a small rear spoiler. Inside, there are yellow seatbelts – a styling trait we’ve seen on other Polestar vehicles.

The Polestar 3 marks a new period of growth for the firm which will see it launch a new car every year for the next three years. It plans to increase its presence ‘to at least 30 global markets’ by the end of 2023 and aims to see a ten-fold growth in sales from approximately 29,00 in 2021 to around 290,000 by the end of 2025.

