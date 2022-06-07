Apple’s CarPlay update aims to increase functionality and boost vehicle integration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motoring

Apple’s CarPlay update aims to increase functionality and boost vehicle integration

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 3.10pm
The new CarPlay system includes even more features than before
The new CarPlay system includes even more features than before

Updates announced for Apple’s CarPlay system will give users access to a wider range of features through the smartphone-related software.

CarPlay has already given drivers quick and easy access to a variety of their iPhone applications, displayed via their car’s infotainment display. Usually accessed through a USB or wireless connection, the system essentially mirrors the iPhone’s display and makes the use of certain applications such as music or maps even easier.

However, this new update will see this integration taken one step further. Rather than just being used for apps and features, the new CarPlay system will allow drivers to control the radio and climate functions for their vehicle directly, rather than having to use the car’s native system.

In addition, CarPlay will use vehicle data to show different readouts such as speed, fuel level and temperature on the screen. Plus, users will be able to personalise the look of the screen through different widgets, giving quick and easy at-a-glance information such as weather and music.

In an image of the new system, the CarPlay screen stretches the full width of the vehicle’s display and is incorporated into the digital dials ahead of the driver. It also shows the different widgets, displaying features such as fuel consumption, navigation distance and upcoming calendar entries.

Apple has said that more information about the new CarPlay system will be shared ‘in the future’ and that compatible vehicles will be revealed late next year.

