Cupra goes on new model offensive with trio of electrified options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cupra goes on new model offensive with trio of electrified options

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 9.48am
The trio are seen as key to Cupra’s future success
The trio are seen as key to Cupra’s future success

Cupra has announced the introduction of three new models that will join the firm’s line-up by 2025.

Despite having only established itself as a standalone brand four years ago, Cupra is now looking to expand its range considerably with a trio of electrified vehicles.

The Terramar, Tavascan and UrbanRebel will be crucial to Cupra’s growth in the next few years, with CEO Wayne Griffiths stating that the ‘next generation of heroes’ will be launched by 2025.

Griffiths added: ”In the midterm, our aim is to deliver 500,000 cars per year and push forward with our international expansion into new markets as well as entering new segments. The Cupra Tribe is committed to making all this happen, it’s the people that count. Because at the end, it’s the people who make the brand.”

The Terramar arrives as the firm’s first electrified SUV, but it’ll also be available with conventional mild-hybrid petrol engines as well as a new plug-in hybrid setup that promises to deliver around 62 miles of electric-only range. Further details about the powertrains have yet to be released, though it’s expected that they’ll be sourced from existing setups within the Volkswagen Group.

The Tavascan, meanwhile, follows on from a concept first shown back in 2019. The production-ready version plays closely to the original, Though no powertrain details have been released, the concept version used a dual-motor setup, similar to that found on the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX with which the Tavascan shares its MEB platform. Much like other Cupra models, the Tavascan features an aggressive styling package as well as a variety of copper-coloured elements that have become one of the firm’s hallmarks. Cupra states that the Tavascan will arrive in 2024.

Cupra UrbanRebel
The UrbanRebel will act as Cupra’s most compact model

Finally, there’s the Urban Rebel. It sits upon Volkswagen Group’s MEB small platform and has been designed for use in cities and towns. Measuring 4.03m long, it’s smaller than Cupra’s Born EV, but still comes with a claimed electric range of up to 273 miles and the ability to go from 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds. The Urban Rebel is due to launch in 2025.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier