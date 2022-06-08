Audi continues European roll out of charging hubs after successful initial pilot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Audi continues European roll out of charging hubs after successful initial pilot

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 10.32am
The charging hub can provide up to 320kW of charging power
Audi is pushing on with its charging ‘hubs’ after an initial pilot proved to be ‘overwhelmingly positive’.

Initially created in Nuremberg, Germany, the first hub saw some 3,100 charges take place between January and the end of April 2022, accessed via six reservable high-power charging units. Attached was a large lounge area with terrace which saw an average of 35 visitors every day. In fact, repeat customers accounted for ‘some 60 per cent’ of the charging sessions which took place.

Audi charging hub
The hub features a lounge and terrace area

Ralph Hollmig, Audi charging hub project manager, said: “The numbers and positive customer feedback demonstrate that our concept of offering flexible, premium quick-charging infrastructure in urban spaces was spot on.”

The charging hub utilises ‘cubes’ which serve as an energy storage system at the Nuremberg site and these will continue to be used at all future Audi hub locations. They can be assembled or disassembled easily, and use lithium-ion batteries taken from dismantled test vehicles. It means that the hub can provide power in areas where the electric grid is not enough, with up to 320kW of charging power delivered through each point, with up to six electric cars able to charge at once.

Audi charging hub
The hub has space for six cars to charge

The cubes are then topped up through a connection to the low-voltage network, while a green power contract and solar panels on the roof mean that the hub only uses energy from sustainable sources.

Based on the positive feedback, Audi will now roll out another version of the hub in Zurich. More compact than the site in Nuremberg, the Zurich hub still adopts the same modular design. After Zurich, Audi is planning the creation of additional sites, with two set to open in Berlin and Salzburg later this year. The German firm is planning to open ‘even more’ sites in Germany by the middle of 2024.

