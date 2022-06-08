Long-term report: Comparing our Cupra Formentor to its predecessor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Comparing our Cupra Formentor to its predecessor

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.04am
(PA)
(PA)

I’ve never run a long-term test car that gets quite as many glances as the Cupra. Whether or not people genuinely like the look of it, or simply don’t recognise the badge, I’m never sure.

Those that have stopped have always asked: ‘What is it?’. And, much as I hate myself for saying it, I just reply with ‘oh, it’s basically a Seat’. It’s a statement that will get eyes rolling in Cupra’s boardroom, but it’s simpler than having to explain it’s a ‘new Spanish performance brand’ and having to deal with a blank look.

Up until 2018 Cupras really were just sporty Seat models, though, and when the new brand officially split, it didn’t help itself by launching with the Cupra Ateca – a car you could also buy as a Seat.

(PA)

But the Formentor I’m running here felt like a big step forward as it was the first Cupra that really wasn’t just a Seat with a different badge and more power. It will likely go down in the brand’s history as a turning point, but just how different is it from the original Seats? To see, I thought I’d compare it to a Seat Leon Cupra, and – helpfully – my Uncle owns one.

His is a 2014 three-door model, which he’s owned almost from new and has covered only 50,000 miles. He’s the kind of demographic that suits the Formentor too – buying the Leon Cupra when he was younger and before he had kids, he now finds his three-door hot hatch a bit impractical.

Though eight years and different bodystyles separate these models, there are some clear traits shared across them both, For starters are the sharp LED lights. This generation of Leon was the first car in its class to get this type of lighting, and it helps to keep things fresh and current, even on a car that debuted almost a decade ago.

There are also some other similar cues, too, such as a sharp crease line that runs from the front wing right the way to the edge of the front door, while around the rear they both have larger ‘CUPRA’ lettering, albeit with different brand badges.

Though the Formentor is the bigger car (unsurprisingly for an SUV), parked next to each other, the difference isn’t quite as much as you might expect, with the new Cupra not sitting as high up as many of its rivals, while it’s ‘only’ 20cm longer than the old Leon at 4.45m.

Moving inside, the Formentor’s tech-laden cabin feels like a big step forward, but the Leon is still able to hold its own, with good build quality and a small touchscreen meaning it doesn’t feel too old. That said, the Formentor’s large 12-inch touchscreen and digital instrument looks seriously advanced in comparison.

I asked my Uncle what he thought of the Formentor, and he actually wasn’t quite as positive about it as I expected. Though he liked the way it looked, he still preferred a traditional hot hatch, and couldn’t get overly excited when I said ‘my’ Cupra only had a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine – a good 100 horses less than his Leon. It’s worth noting there are more powerful versions of the Formentor available, though.

Elsewhere this month, a recent Heathrow run – a 400-mile round trip from here in North Yorkshire – has tipped the mileage over 4,000 and re-established to me just how good it is on longer trips, where you appreciate how comfortable the leather bucket-like seats are.

Some of the software gremlins are remaining with the touchscreen though and I’m yet to get a ‘fix’ from Cupra. Hopefully that will come soon, as it’s about the only thing I can criticise the Formentor for.

  • Model: Cupra Formentor
  • Base price: £28,895
  • Model as tested: Cupra Formentor V2 TSI DSG-auto 150
  • Price: £32,980 (as tested)
  • Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Power: 148bhp
  • Torque: 250Nm
  • Max speed: 126mph
  • 0-60mph: 8.7 seconds
  • MPG: 39.2-42.2mpg
  • Emissions: 155g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 4,178

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier