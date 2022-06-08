Close to one in 10 looking to buy a car online but nearly half think physical retailers could match deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Close to one in 10 looking to buy a car online but nearly half think physical retailers could match deal

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 12.32pm
Demand for older used cars has continued to rise in June
Demand for older used cars has continued to rise in June

Almost 10 per cent of drivers are thinking of purchasing their next vehicle entirely online but close to half think that a physical dealership could give them the same deal, new research suggests.

The study commissioned by WhatCar found that 48.87 per cent of the 1,181 in-market buyers questioned said that they’d be comfortable buying a car entirely online – but that just 9.31 per cent plan on doing so.

Used cars
(Blackball Media)

The majority of them – some 72.82 per cent – will instead adopt a hybrid of online research and direct shopping with dealers when they buy their next car.

Nearly half – 48.69 per cent – of respondents said they believed they could get the same deal on a car whether buying in person or online, while 29.21 per cent believe buying direct from a retailer would give them a better deal.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The difference between the share of buyers who are comfortable buying a car online and those actually doing so shows the market potential for online retail.

“Interestingly, most buyers don’t see significant cost advantages from buying online, suggesting the reasons are more based on the convenience of removing some of the traditionally less enjoyable aspects of buying a car.”

When asked whether or not the continued shortage of semiconductors had made them more likely to think about buying a car online, 35.31 per cent said that they thought that shopping online would enable them to find a car more easily. It was a similar result when WhatCar asked the same question in October 2021, where it suggested that the shortage of chips hadn’t significantly changed how consumers felt about buying a car online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier