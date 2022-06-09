Nissan announces pricing for new Juke Hybrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Nissan announces pricing for new Juke Hybrid

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 12.12pm Updated: June 9 2022, 12.42pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

Nissan has announced that its new Juke Hybrid is available to order now, with prices starting from £27,250.

The latest-generation Sunderland-built Juke debuted in 2019, boasting more space, style and technology than its predecessor. It remains one of the most popular cars in its segment, although since its launch it’s only been offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

But as part of Nissan’s growing electrified line-up, the manufacturer is introducing a new Hybrid model, which will be sold alongside the existing petrol option. Using a similar setup to that found in alliance partner Renault’s models, it pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and small battery.

(Nissan)

Combined, it produces 143bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 9.9 seconds, while Nissan claims it will return up to 56.5mpg, with CO2 emissions of 114g/km.

Distinguished from the standard Juke by its mesh-pattern grille, it also boasts new 19-inch alloy wheels and hybrid-specific interior displays and badging.

Prices for the Juke Hybrid start at £27,250 – a £1,730 increase on a non-hybrid automatic model. A ‘Premiere Edition’ will also be offered, with these being limited to 750 cars and set to be the first to arrive in Nissan showrooms.

(Nissan)

Based on the N-Connecta model, this launch version costs from £28,259 and comes with 19-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, tinted headlights and a gloss-black roof. There’s special detailing on the roof and mirrors, too, while inside the car gets grey synthetic leather seats with grey stitching.

Higher-spec Tekna and Tekna+ models are also available, with these priced from £28,750 and £30,150 respectively. The Nissan Juke Hybrid is now available to order, with first deliveries expected from the end of July.

