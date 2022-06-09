Used car prices rise for 26 consecutive months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Used car prices rise for 26 consecutive months

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 2.46pm
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

Used car prices increased for the 26th month running in May, with the average cost of a like-for-like vehicle 28.4 per cent higher than it was a year ago.

Figures from Auto Trader show strong continued demand for used cars, using daily pricing analysis of around 900,000 vehicles. Since the first of the Covid lockdowns, used car prices have continued to rise, with many cars jumping in value – some by nearly 80 per cent.

April saw a record 32.3 per cent increase on average, which Auto Trader said reflected a continued slowing of the pace of price growth.

(PA)

The marketplace site says there are signs of a ‘very gradual return to normal’ but there won’t be a ‘dramatic fall-off in car prices’, because of ongoing supply issues that are leading to lengthy waiting lists for those wanting new vehicles.

Auto Trader says it expects these issues to remain into 2023, due to further disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while it says retailers are still cutting prices of used cars by lower amounts than they were before the pandemic.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insights, said: “It is important not to jump to rash conclusions about the health of the market, despite the softening in used car price growth during May. If we compare it with a boom in car-buying after the end of the third lockdown, it is unsurprising that the market might seem weaker, but demand is still solid and looks likely to support pricing for some time to come.

“This is obviously a tough time for consumers and there are further economic hardships to come. But the supply chain issues triggered by Covid and its aftermath mean that there are around two million fewer cars in the market than would have typically been the case – and the problem has been worsened by the crisis in Ukraine. This is a market which is only going to gradually return to normal.”

The top-performing used car in May was the Suzuki SX4, which saw prices rise by a huge 79.8 per cent compared with last year, with an average asking price of £4,162. Used MPVs are continuing to prove popular too, with the Seat Alhambra and Renault Scenic increasing in price by 61.4 per cent to £18,757 and 54.1 per cent to £8,040 respectively in 12 months.

Auto Trader’s data shows that only four cars had a lower asking price than in May 2021 – the Land Rover Discovery 3, BMW 8 Series and 8 Series Gran Coupe and the Mini Roadster, with the last one having the steepest fall in value of 7.2 per cent.

