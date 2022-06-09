Electric Peugeot e-Rifter MPV is revised with new trims and equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Electric Peugeot e-Rifter MPV is revised with new trims and equipment

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 4.06pm
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has made a number of tweaks to its electric e-Rifter MPV, giving the model new grades and revised equipment.

The Rifter is the passenger-carrying version of the Partner van, with Peugeot introducing an electric model late last year. Shortly afterwards, the French firm – along with sibling brands Citroen and Vauxhall – announced that petrol and diesel versions would be discontinued, meaning if you want a new Rifter, it’s now electric or nothing.

Available with five or seven seats, the existing Allure Premium trim level has been replaced with a version now simply called the Allure, with prices starting from £30,100 – a £350 reduction. This includes the £1,500 government electric car grant, which only applies to models with a list price of under £32,000.

Peugeot e-Rifter
(Peugeot)

The top-spec GT model remains on sale, and although its £33,630 price tag means it doesn’t qualify for the EV grant incentive, it still represents a £1,060 cut in price compared with before.

Elsewhere, all e-Rifters now come with three independent seats in the second row as standard – something that was previously an optional extra. A new Ice White colour replaces Bianca White, while an updated key features a button to just unlock the boot.

The e-Rifter uses a 134bhp electric motor and 50kWh battery, allowing for a claimed range of 172 miles between charges. It can also be charged at up to 100kW, meaning juicing the battery to 80 per cent takes as little as 30 minutes.

